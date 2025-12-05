Sandra Studer recently proved that she can do musicals at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. Keystone (Archivbild)

The legendary musical "Mamma Mia!" with the hits of Abba can be seen for the first time in Swiss German in Zurich this spring - with Sandra Studer in the leading role.

The singer, actress and presenter Sandra Studer is taking on the leading role in the successful Abba musical "Mamma Mia!" A Swiss German version of the production is to be staged in Zurich's Maag-Halle from May 6 to June 14.

The medley of Abba songs wrapped up in a mother-daughter story has become a long-running musical - also in the Swiss-German version by Eric Hättenschwiler and Roman Riklin, which was shown at the Thunerseespiele in 2018. It is now being revived in the Maag Hall, as the co-producers Shake Company, Maag Moments and FBM Entertainment announced on Friday.

Drawcard Studer

With Sandra Studer in the leading role of Donna, a prominent drawcard has been secured. The singer and presenter proved that she is well versed in the musical genre at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel in May. Together with co-presenter Hazel Brugger, she caused a sensation at the semi-final with her show act "Made in Switzerland".

The musical is being staged by Swiss director Dominik Flaschka.

