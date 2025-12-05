  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Abba musical in Swiss German Sandra Studer takes on the lead role in "Mamma Mia!"

SDA

5.12.2025 - 20:25

Sandra Studer recently proved that she can do musicals at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.
Sandra Studer recently proved that she can do musicals at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel.
Keystone (Archivbild)

The legendary musical "Mamma Mia!" with the hits of Abba can be seen for the first time in Swiss German in Zurich this spring - with Sandra Studer in the leading role.

Keystone-SDA

05.12.2025, 20:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Sandra Studer takes on the leading role in the legendary Abba musical "Mamma Mia!"
  • The performance is a version in Swiss German.
  • The musical can be seen from May 6 to June 14 in Zurich's Maag-Halle.
Show more

The singer, actress and presenter Sandra Studer is taking on the leading role in the successful Abba musical "Mamma Mia!" A Swiss German version of the production is to be staged in Zurich's Maag-Halle from May 6 to June 14.

The medley of Abba songs wrapped up in a mother-daughter story has become a long-running musical - also in the Swiss-German version by Eric Hättenschwiler and Roman Riklin, which was shown at the Thunerseespiele in 2018. It is now being revived in the Maag Hall, as the co-producers Shake Company, Maag Moments and FBM Entertainment announced on Friday.

New national heroine. Sandra Studer is the true winner of the ESC

New national heroineSandra Studer is the true winner of the ESC

Drawcard Studer

With Sandra Studer in the leading role of Donna, a prominent drawcard has been secured. The singer and presenter proved that she is well versed in the musical genre at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel in May. Together with co-presenter Hazel Brugger, she caused a sensation at the semi-final with her show act "Made in Switzerland".

The musical is being staged by Swiss director Dominik Flaschka.

Videos from the department

More entertainment

Unveiling at the

Unveiling at the "Donnschtig-Jass"Sandra Studer falls down the stairs - shoulder injured

ESC duo with plans for the future. Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger plan further joint appearances

ESC duo with plans for the futureSandra Studer and Hazel Brugger plan further joint appearances