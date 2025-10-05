Sara Kulka talks about her childhood with many low points. picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild

Ex-"GNTM" contestant and jungle camp participant Sara Kulka talks candidly about her difficult past in a new talk show. The 33-year-old reveals traumatic experiences, a childhood in poverty and her drug addiction.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you German influencer and model Sara Kulka became famous through her participation in "Germany's Next Topmodel" in 2012. She sat around the campfire on the jungle camp show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" in 2015 and 2022.

In the TV talk show "deep und deutlich", she talks about her difficult childhood and youth. Show more

Sara Kulka has long been a household name to die-hard "Germany's Next Topmodel" fans. She took part in Klum's casting show in 2012.

She then took part in the jungle camp twice for RTL. Now Sara Kulka has opened up about the darkest chapters of her past on TV talk show "deep und deutlich".

The influencer describes her childhood as a life full of contradictions. Kulka: "I grew up in poverty with my grandma. We were hungry. We once had no electricity. We had an outhouse. And yet it was the best time of my life because I had love."

At the same time, she talks about being severely abused by her uncle between the ages of eight and eleven. She kept quiet about it for decades out of shame and the feeling that it was her own fault.

She also says that she is the child of a rape. She never considered the man on her birth certificate to be her father.

Kulka: "I spent 12 hours cleaning an oven with a toothbrush"

Kulka later fell into a maelstrom of depression and addiction. First cannabis, then crystal meth dominated her life - at a height of 1.76 meters, she weighed just 42 kilos at times. Sara Kulka talks about this time in "deep und deutlich": "I was awake for four or five days. I spent 12 hours cleaning a stove with a toothbrush because you get stuck on it when you're delusional. I was addicted."

At 16, she earned money as a stripper in a car dealership. The moment when Heidi Klum confronted her with this past on camera in 2012 was particularly painful for her. "I felt like I had murdered someone," says Kulka.

Today, she wants to use her openness to encourage others and show them that it is possible to find your way back to life even after a deep crisis.

"deep und deutlich" is an NDR format. Click here for the full interview with Sara Kulka.

