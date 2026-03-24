Sarah Ferguson wanted to have Queen Elizabeth II's corgis cloned Queen Elizabeth II loved her corgis ... (archive image) Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/dpa ... Sarah Ferguson with the Queen's corgis Sandy and Muick. The ex-wife of scandalous Prince Andrew had a business idea: she wanted to appear on a TV show with the corgis and even have the dogs cloned. (archive picture) Image: Instagram/sarahferguson15 Sarah Ferguson wanted to have Queen Elizabeth II's corgis cloned Queen Elizabeth II loved her corgis ... (archive image) Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/dpa ... Sarah Ferguson with the Queen's corgis Sandy and Muick. The ex-wife of scandalous Prince Andrew had a business idea: she wanted to appear on a TV show with the corgis and even have the dogs cloned. (archive picture) Image: Instagram/sarahferguson15

Cloning plan in the palace: Sarah Ferguson, ex of Prince Andrew, wanted to multiply the Queen's corgis - for a new business model.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, Sarah Ferguson is said to have planned to have Queen Elizabeth II's corgis cloned and use them commercially.

This would be illegal in the UK, which is why she held talks with a TV studio in the USA about such a project.

The project failed, while Ferguson is also under pressure due to possible statements in the Epstein scandal. Show more

Sarah Ferguson (66), Prince Andrew's ex, is said to have pursued an unusual plan, according to the Daily Mail: She wanted to have the beloved corgi dogs of the late Queen Elizabeth II (†96) cloned - and sold worldwide. Fergie came up with the idea back in 2023.

However, animal cloning is strictly forbidden in the UK - except for research purposes. In addition, such a process is often problematic: multiple failed attempts are not uncommon, which can also lead to malformed animals.

Focus on TV comeback and money

In the USA, on the other hand, the rules are more relaxed. It is permitted to send skin samples from animals there for cloning. Ferguson is therefore said to have already held talks with a TV studio in Los Angeles - including Zoom meetings and intensive email contact.

An insider told the newspaper: "She wanted to get back into television and earn money. Her idea was to show the Queen's corgis in a show." They even discussed breeding and, according to the source, cloning.

Sarah Ferguson threatens another chapter in the Epstein case

The criticism is not long in coming. Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams described Fergie's idea as "incredibly grotesque and completely bizarre".

The negotiations with the TV studio ultimately came to nothing. And: the former Duchess of York probably has other worries at the moment anyway.

In the wake of the Epstein scandal, Sarah Ferguson could soon have to testify in the USA.

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