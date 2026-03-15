Sarah Michelle Gellar: "Buffy" remake canceled - Gallery After the cult series "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons" ended more than 20 years ago, a new edition was announced in 2025. (archive image) Image: dpa In the new edition, Ryan Kiera Armstrong was to play a new young vampire slayer. (archive image) Image: dpa Oscar winner Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") was to direct the "Buffy" remake. (archive image) Image: dpa Sarah Michelle Gellar: "Buffy" remake canceled - Gallery After the cult series "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons" ended more than 20 years ago, a new edition was announced in 2025. (archive image) Image: dpa In the new edition, Ryan Kiera Armstrong was to play a new young vampire slayer. (archive image) Image: dpa Oscar winner Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") was to direct the "Buffy" remake. (archive image) Image: dpa

Fans of the vampire slayer must be strong now: Hulu is halting the anticipated "Buffy" comeback, according to Sarah Michelle Gellar. The actress addresses her fans in a video.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you There will be no new edition of the hit series "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons".

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar is disappointed about the cancellation.

In the cult series, the 48-year-old played the intrepid high school student Buffy, who courageously fights vampires night after night with mystical powers. Show more

According to actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, the planned remake of the hit series "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons" has been canceled. The streaming service Hulu is no longer pursuing the project, as the 48-year-old reports in an Instagram video. "So, I'm really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me."

Gellar had played the intrepid high school student Buffy in the cult series, which started in the 90s, who bravely fights vampires night after night with mystical powers to protect the world from doom. For Gellar, "Buffy" was her breakthrough.

Gellar was intended as a supporting role in the remake

The new edition was announced last year. Gellar was to play Buffy Summers again, but this time as a supporting role alongside a new young vampire slayer, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong ("Firestarter", "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew"). Gellar was also on board as a producer, with Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland") set to direct.

Gellar to her fans: Buffy means a lot to her - to this day

"I never thought I'd end up back in Buffy's stylish yet affordable boots. And thanks to Chloé, I realized how much I love her and how much she means not just to me, but to all of you," Gellar says in the video. "And that doesn't change."