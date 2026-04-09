Most people still know Sarah Michelle Gellar as the vampire slayer "Buffy". In her current role as Ursula in "Ready or Not 2", she takes on not bloodsuckers but her super-rich rivals.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the sequel to the horror comedy "Ready or Not", main character Grace once again gets caught up in a deadly game of hide-and-seek - this time with rival dynasties of the super-rich.

New to the cast are horror-proven acting stars Sarah Michelle Gellar and Elijah Wood

blue News spoke to them about the fine line between satire and reality, funny fight scenes and testing the rules. Show more

How well do you know your in-laws? In "Ready or Not" (2019), Grace(Samara Weaving) played a bizarre, deadly game of hide-and-seek with her groom's family. Now she's back - but her nightmare has only just begun.

Having barely escaped, she is drawn into another perfidious game. A secret High Council makes Grace the target in a deadly race for world domination between the super-rich. Her only ally: Her estranged sister Faith (Kathryn Newton). Can Grace bring down the system before it destroys her?

Also starring in the horror comedy "Ready or Not 2" are "Buffy" actress Sarah Michelle Gellar and "The Lord of the Rings" star Elijah Wood. Blue News spoke to the pair about power structures, iconic action scenes and the most absurd moments on set. Find out more in the video interview above.

"Ready or Not 2 - Here I Come" opens at blue Cinema on April 9.

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