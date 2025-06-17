"Hey, guys: It really came out upstairs and downstairs, it came out everywhere": TV presenter Karen Heinrichs on her worst moment during a live broadcast. Picture SAT.1 / Christoph Köstlin

Karen Heinrichs has been presenting SAT.1's "Frühstücksfernsehen" since 2007. In a podcast, she now talks about her worst experience during a live broadcast. The trigger: catering with a spoiled egg.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karen Heinrichs has been presenting "Frühstücksfernsehen" on German TV channel SAT.1 for 18 years.

Now, in a podcast, the 51-year-old reveals her most awkward moment during a live broadcast, which neither the TV audience nor her two colleagues were aware of until now

In the latest episode of her podcast "M wie Marlene ", Marlene Lufen welcomes two very familiar guests:

With Alina Merkau and Karen Heinrichs, the 54-year-old has hosted SAT.1's "Frühstücksfernsehen" for many years. All three presenters now have plenty of experience in front of the camera.

However, Karen Heinrichs illustrated the fact that something can always go wrong during a live broadcast with an anecdote that left her interviewees almost speechless.

"It really came out up and down, it came out everywhere"

When asked about the most unpleasant moment on "Frühstücksfernsehen", the 51-year-old revealed a story that neither the audience nor her two colleagues had heard before.

"We have different chefs here. This one chef did something with eggs," said Karen Heinrichs. And these eggs were obviously spoiled.

She was known for "shoveling in" a lot of the catering during the commercial breaks. That morning, this had fatal consequences: "I felt so sick, really bad. I was still trying to hold it back."

During the next commercial break, she rushed down to the toilet. "Hey, guys: it was really coming out upstairs and downstairs, it was coming out everywhere."

Heinrichs described the predicament in full detail

Karen Heinrichs described the predicament in great detail: "The live broadcast went on and I was down there in the basement on this toilet and couldn't tell anyone. I was simply gone."

Her colleagues were "terribly worried" about her disappearance. It "took forever" before she felt better again. Her clothes were also affected.

"I then went upstairs, put on my private jeans, the top still worked halfway", the presenter continued. Stunned, her podcast partners interrupted her:

"You didn't carry on with the show?" But that's exactly what she did: "It was all out," Heinrichs replied nonchalantly. She had "all the attention of the whole studio". Everyone was asking themselves: "Where was she? Why is she wearing her jeans?"

When she was able to clear up the whole drama later, she felt very sorry for the "poor chef", Heinrichs recalled. However, she was never able to find out who had bought the spoiled eggs.

She summed up the nightmare day with a laugh: "It was all terrible. Terrible, terrible, terrible."

