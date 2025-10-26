Not too much at once! This applies to all household appliances if the result is to be right. For example, it's not worth stuffing the washing machine full. Not only does this affect the cleaning performance, but in the worst-case scenario it can also damage the appliance. And: only ever wash items together with other items of laundry that are similar or the same color.
Fortunately, washboards and the like have had their day: these and other formerly helpful utensils have been replaced by blessed inventions such as washing machines, dishwashers, refrigerators and microwave ovens, which take a lot of the work off our hands. Incidentally, the results are all the more pleasing when the machines are filled to the right level.
How wonderful life is thanks to household appliances: Open it, put it in, close it, turn it on, done. In principle, that's how it works. However, if you want to enjoy your microwave, washing machine, fridge and dishwasher and the things inside them for longer, you should pay attention to the details when packing them. To keep energy consumption as low as possible, it is also worth reading the operating instructions.
The instructions for use provide more detailed information depending on the washing program. The following can be summarized as a guide: For boiled or colored laundry, the washing machine can be filled to a good three-quarters full. If a hand can easily fit upright in the top of the drum, the load size is correct. It is less for wool or delicates. The washing drum should only be about half full.
Correct loading not only cleans the laundry as well and gently as possible, but correct handling also pays off in terms of consumption. Care labels and the washing machine's operating instructions will help you find the right detergent and program.
Other things to bear in mind before loading a washing machine and tumble dryer: trouser and jacket pockets should be emptied, zippers and buttons closed. It is recommended to mix large items of laundry with small ones so that everything is better distributed in the machine. Sorting by color is also recommended for the dryer.
Depending on where plates and cups are placed, a dishwasher can get the most cleaning performance out of them. It is slightly hotter on the lower level and the dishes are washed with more pressure. This is why larger and more heavily soiled items such as saucepans or mixing bowls find the right place there.
Anything smaller and less dirty or made of more delicate materials such as plastic belongs in the upper basket. Glasses, cups, bowls, boxes, small bowls and anything else that is not flat must be placed upside down so that no rinsing water remains in them.
Pre-rinsing is only necessary for coarser food residues, herbs or spinach, which do not dissolve when rinsing in the machine. There are also materials that are generally not suitable for cleaning in the dishwasher: Wood and brass are among them, and if you want to enjoy the gold rim of good porcelain for a long time to come, it is advisable to wash the piece by hand.
The spray arms, which rotate in the machine during washing, must not be restricted in their freedom of movement. This could happen, for example, if cutlery slips a little way through the basket or a pot lid sticks up too far.
To ensure that no stain remains untouched by the cleaning water jet, everything should be placed in the dishwasher at a slight angle to the side and with some space between them. The cutlery basket should not be filled too tightly. Forks and spoons are cleanest when the handles are at the bottom of the basket. For safety reasons, we recommend sorting knives the other way round.
A tip for clearing out: Emptying the lower compartments first prevents food from dripping from top to bottom.
Many foods last many times longer if they are stored in the fridge. They also retain more of their flavor and nutrients this way. However, this does not automatically apply to every type of food. It also depends on which section of the fridge a particular food is stored in.
To avoid wasting space and energy, the following also applies to the fridge: don't overfill it! The cold air must have room to circulate. That's why you should only store food that is comfortable at a temperature of around four to ten degrees Celsius. This is not the case with fruit such as bananas or lemons. Tomatoes and onions also lose their flavor in the fridge.
Where the individual foods are placed in the fridge also depends on the appliance itself. If it has what is known as dynamic cooling, the temperature is roughly the same throughout the cabinet, so the position of the goods is not particularly important. Whether milk or meat is placed at the top or bottom is then rather irrelevant.
In other refrigerators, the cold air sinks to the bottom, so that lower temperatures are found at the back and bottom than at the front, in the door and at the top. The glass shelf above the vegetable compartment is therefore the coldest: the best place for perishable goods such as meat or fish.
The air circulation creates different climate zones in the refrigerator. Ready-prepared food, cakes, pies or already opened jars can be placed at the top, where it is not quite so cold. The middle section provides good conditions for dairy products such as cheese or yogurt, while butter in the fridge door tends to remain soft and spreadable.
Fruit and vegetables are best stored in the drawer provided for them. If you have the option of storing some varieties separately from each other, this is all the more beneficial for shelf life.
A hot meal in just two minutes - the microwave makes it possible. But beware, the motto "a lot helps a lot" does not apply here either.
Heating food properly in the microwave starts with choosing the right dishes. The gold-rimmed plate has just as little place in the microwave as it does in the dishwasher, because Metal is taboo! Plastic may only be used in the microwave if it is intended for this purpose according to the labeling. Ideally, use porcelain or glass.
In addition to unsuitable materials, there are also foods that do not belong in the microwave. If sausages, tomatoes and eggs are heated whole, including the shell, they will explode in the appliance. Then it's time to clean up for a while instead of eating.
Speaking of cleaning: You can save yourself a lot of time and effort if you use a special cover for the plate. If it splashes, then at least only inside the cover. The food also dries out less this way.
"The higher the wattage, the faster the food is hot" - this is a fallacy. In fact, food cooks better overall if it is microwaved at a lower temperature for a few minutes longer. Stirring several times in between and a short rest afterwards also promotes even distribution of the heat in the food.
How the food is arranged on the plate not only has a visual effect, but also influences the distribution of heat when heating in the microwave. This works better on shallow plates with the food spread out as flat as possible than on generously filled deep plates or in heap-like formations.
If you spend a little time thinking about the right amount and type of food to put in your household appliances, you can make them work even more effectively and efficiently for you, ideally protecting your appliances, clothes and dishes, the environment and your budget at the same time.
Household appliances Putting away the dishwasher, washing machine and co. correctly: how to do it
You can enjoy your dishes, clothes, food and household appliances for longer if you know how to use them properly: the way you load your dishwasher, washing machine or fridge also matters.
The laundry is wrinkled, the reheated meal only lukewarm. This can happen even if the washing machine or microwave are new, high quality and state of the art.
For household appliances to fully fulfill their purpose, they simply need to be put away correctly, among other things.
This saves you time and energy and avoids frustration. Depending on the appliance, there are simple rules - and one golden rule that can be applied to all of them.
