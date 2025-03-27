Heidi Klum is criticized in "GNTM". Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/dpa

It was a moment that fans say will "go down in the history of GNTM": A contestant went completely berserk over a comment about his body. Heidi Klum's behavior in particular has now been met with criticism - including from a prominent viewer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On "GNTM", contestant Faruk caused a scandal when he reacted angrily to a body comment and left the casting.

Viewers and celebrities criticized both Faruk's behaviour and Heidi Klum's restrained reaction to the incident.

Former jungle star Gitta Saxx expressed her outrage at Faruk and showed a lack of understanding for Klum's lack of intervention. Show more

It was supposed to be her big chance - but then a casting in Wednesday's edition of "Germany's Next Topmodel" got completely out of hand: because a customer advised 21-year-old Faruk to do more sport, he freaked out. Some of his opponents even turned down the job offered to them - much to the incomprehension of many fans.

GNTM contestant Faru is upset about the show. ProSieben/Max Montgomery

"I'm shocked at how disrespectful they are towards the customer," he said in a comment on the official GNTM Instagram channel. "So yes, the line wasn't that cool, but Faruk is going way over the top," said another viewer. "The customer was basically super nice and said so many good words to him and that one sentence was out of line, but I don't think he meant it that way." One fan even believes: "Faruk will go down in the history of GNTM with this embarrassing behavior. I don't think I've ever had such a blatant moment of embarrassment."

"Absolutely not okay and transgressive"

Oliver Rauh, the deputy editor-in-chief of Approved Magazine, had advised Faruk to firstly have more self-confidence and secondly to "work out a bit more", demonstratively patting his own, not necessarily model-trained stomach. Afterwards, he praised Faruk's radiance - but he was already raging: "He's crazy!" he snorted, feeling "discriminated against" and left the room angrily.

"That customers are looking for a certain body type - ok, but telling a model to lose more weight is totally out of order and transgressive!" a commentator jumped into the breach for the up-and-coming model. One viewer even uses the opportunity to "remind everyone: no matter whether it's a customer, the boss or someone in a higher position - you always have the right to speak up and defend yourself. Even if certain language may be common in the fashion world (or elsewhere), that doesn't mean you have to accept it."

Gitta Saxx criticizes Heidi Klum: "What a shame!"

Faruk did not want to hear about the customer's later attempts to apologize to him. Rauh had "nothing to say to him!", was "fake" and "disrespectful", he raged, peppering the journalist with: "To say with a beer belly like that: lose weight? I have no respect for that!"

The GNTM boss herself kept a low profile about the incident. "I think it's a shame that Heidi obviously didn't say anything about the customer's behavior today," one user wondered about Klum's curt words to Faruk and the audience: As a viewer, you should decide for yourself who is in the right here, the 51-year-old recommended. She merely advised the model herself to develop a thicker skin. One user wonders: "What happened to Heidi? In the past, no one could have afforded to turn down a job like that from her and there's only the comment to form your own opinion?"

Former jungle star Gitta Saxx also seems to be following the current season of the ProSieben show. In the comments column, the 60-year-old expressed her outrage and vented her anger at Faruk, but also at Heidi Klum: "I'm stunned!!!" she wrote. "Boy wake up: As a model, your looks are judged!!! What else? The client is super nice, I've known him myself for years! This kind of behavior from the wannabe model is unacceptable!!! It's a shame that Heidi Klum is now staying out of it!"

