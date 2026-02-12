Prince Andrew lived in this chalet in Verbier VS. AFP / Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

According to a report in the British newspaper "The Sun", ex-Prince Andrew is said to have received around 12 million pounds from his family's assets to finance the settlement with Virginia Giuffre in 2022. Repayment has not yet been made.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to The Sun, Prince Andrew received around 12 million pounds from the family fortune for the settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

The money is said to have come from Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the then Prince Charles, among others.

According to the newspaper, no repayment has yet been made; Buckingham Palace has not commented on the allegations. Show more

New allegations against Prince Andrew are making headlines in Great Britain. According to the tabloid newspaper "The Sun", Queen Elizabeth II's son is said to have received around 12 million pounds from the family fortune to finance an out-of-court settlement with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in 2022.

According to the report, the late Queen contributed around £7 million, with further funds allegedly coming from the estates of Prince Philip and the then Prince Charles - now King Charles III. One source is quoted as saying that Andrew has not paid back "a penny".

Settlement prevented US trial

The settlement with Virginia Giuffre was reached in March 2022. Giuffre had accused Andrew of having sexually abused her several times when she was a minor. The prince always denied the allegations. The settlement ended civil proceedings in the USA; as a result, Andrew did not have to make a statement in court.

Giuffre had stated that she had been referred to Andrew by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. A well-known photo shows Andrew with his arm around the then 17-year-old Giuffre; in the background is Maxwell, who is now serving a long prison sentence.

Chalet sale apparently brought no profit

According to The Sun, Andrew had originally planned to use the sale of his chalet in Verbier VS to repay the sum. However, the property was heavily mortgaged, meaning that the sale resulted in little or no profit.

Prince Andrew sold his chalet in Verbier VS. AFP

Buckingham Palace did not wish to comment on the new allegations. There was initially no public reaction from Andrew's entourage either.

Andrew last made headlines a few days ago. British media discovered emails in the Epstein files that suggest that Andrew, a former trade representative, had forwarded confidential documents to his friend Jeffrey Epstein.

The scandal has already had far-reaching consequences for Prince Andrew: He resigned from public office and lost military honors and patronage. His role within the royal family has since been severely restricted.

