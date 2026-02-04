Ex-Prince Andrew is said to have left the Royal Lodge in the middle of the night. Keystone / Imago / Bildmontage blue News

According to new publications from the Epstein Files, Prince Andrew has left his residence in Windsor. The former Duke of York moved out of the Royal Lodge in the middle of the night, according to British media reports.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Andrew has left Royal Lodge in Windsor earlier than planned.

According to the media, the move took place "under the cover of darkness".

The background to this are new Epstein documents and growing political pressure. Show more

The former British Prince Andrew has given up his long-time residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. According to various British media reports, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is now living in Norfolk on the private Sandringham estate of King Charles III. He is initially staying in temporary accommodation while his future residence is being renovated.

Although the move had been expected in principle, it took place earlier than planned. According to the British tabloid The Sun, Andrew left the estate "under the cover of darkness". A friend of the 65-year-old is quoted as saying: "He had planned to stay at Royal Lodge a little longer, but with the latest wave of Epstein revelations, he was made to realize it was time to go."

According to the newspaper, another confidant said that the departure was "extremely humiliating" for Andrew. He therefore decided to move out at night to avoid public attention.

New Epstein documents increase the pressure

The timing of the move coincides with the publication of new documents relating to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In the documents, emails and pictures showing Andrew in connection with Epstein once again emerge. In an email from 2010, Andrew is said to have written to Epstein that he wished to be his "pet" again - a phrase that caused considerable outrage in the UK.

Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, is also mentioned in the documents. She is said to have written to Epstein at the time that she was being "left hanging" and that "no woman has ever left the royal family with her head" - an allusion to historical beheadings.

Growing political and public pressure

Andrew had already been ordered to leave Royal Lodge in October 2025. At the time, he was promised new accommodation on the Sandringham estate, as well as an income from the King's private funds.

However, pressure is growing in the UK for Andrew to testify to the US authorities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also recently expressed criticism. A palace representative simply said: "This is a matter between Andrew and his conscience."

Andrew was stripped of all royal titles in the fall of 2025. His retirement from Windsor is seen in London as a further step towards removing him spatially and symbolically from the public life of the monarchy.