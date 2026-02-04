After Epstein publicationsScandalous Prince Andrew flees into exile in a cloak-and-dagger operation
According to new publications from the Epstein Files, Prince Andrew has left his residence in Windsor. The former Duke of York moved out of the Royal Lodge in the middle of the night, according to British media reports.
The former British Prince Andrew has given up his long-time residence at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. According to various British media reports, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is now living in Norfolk on the private Sandringham estate of King Charles III. He is initially staying in temporary accommodation while his future residence is being renovated.
Sarah Ferguson, Andrew's ex-wife, is also mentioned in the documents. She is said to have written to Epstein at the time that she was being "left hanging" and that "no woman has ever left the royal family with her head" - an allusion to historical beheadings.
However, pressure is growing in the UK for Andrew to testify to the US authorities. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also recently expressed criticism. A palace representative simply said: "This is a matter between Andrew and his conscience."
Andrew was stripped of all royal titles in the fall of 2025. His retirement from Windsor is seen in London as a further step towards removing him spatially and symbolically from the public life of the monarchy.