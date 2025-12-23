Ex-Prince Andrew has lost his titles due to his involvement in the Epstein scandal. Olivier Matthys/AP/dpa

Prince Andrew is once again being targeted by the London police. A new measure significantly restricts the former Duke of York. He had to surrender his gun license.

A bitter year for the royal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (65) suffers another setback.

Queen Elizabeth's youngest son had his gun license revoked - a privilege that the passionate hunter had enjoyed for years. Known for shooting events on royal estates such as Sandringham or Balmoral, the former royal is now subject to strict conditions: he is no longer allowed to use his rifles independently.

According to the London police, officers visited the Royal Lodge in Windsor, Prince Andrew's current residence, in November 2025.

According to a source, the former Duke of York was questioned in detail by the British newspaper "Sun".

Although his weapons were not confiscated, the stricter regulations on storage and access have clear consequences: The 65-year-old will be taken by the hand and will therefore only be allowed to transport or use his firearms under expert supervision.

Police confirm deployment

A police spokesman confirmed that officers from the firearms authority had visited an address in Windsor. The aim was to ask a man in his sixties to voluntarily surrender his firearms and firearms license. The firearms license was then handed over.

Prince Andrew was previously known for his exclusive shooting weekends at the royal estates of Sandringham and Balmoral. The brother of King Charles (77) regularly invited guests from the aristocracy and business to hunting events there. One meeting from the year 2000 is particularly memorable: Ghislaine Maxwell (63) celebrated her 39th birthday with a pheasant hunt at Sandringham - organized by Andrew. Also present was Jeffrey Epstein, the later convicted sex offender.

In an interview with the BBC program "Newsnight", Andrew described the 2019 event in retrospect as "just a normal weekend of hunting".

