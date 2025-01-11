Entertainer Florian Silbereisen has enjoyed great success on TV in recent months - but now it's time to take a break. Picture: IMAGO/Bildagentur Monn

Florian Silbereisen is planning a longer break. His last TV show for the time being will be shown this Saturday evening. According to the 43-year-old entertainer, he has canceled all requests for further shows in good time.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entertainer Florian Silbereisen wants to take a longer TV break this year.

After the "Schlagerchampions" show this Saturday evening, the 43-year-old will say goodbye and travel to the South Seas.

"I am infinitely grateful for everything I have been able to experience in recent times. It still feels like a dream," Silbereisen told Bild. Show more

Over the past weeks and months, entertainer Florian Silbereisen has celebrated many successes. Three in particular stand out:

1. significantly more viewers* for the TV series "Traumschiff" on ZDF.

2. he doubled the ratings for ARD with his new "Silvester-Schlagerbooom".

3. he also reached number 1 in the German charts at the beginning of the year with his album "Nochmal!" together with duet partner Thomas Anders.

Silbereisen will not be seen live for six months

But now things are set to calm down, at least for the time being. According to "Bild", the 43-year-old entertainer is planning a longer TV break.

According to Silbereisen, who has played the role of Captain Max Parger in the ZDF series "Das Traumschiff" since 2019, he has canceled all requests for further shows in good time.

However, it is set to start again in time for the beginning of summer. Before that, however, Silbereisen will not be seen live on TV for at least six months.

"I am infinitely grateful for everything I have been able to experience in recent times. It still feels like a dream," says Florian Silbereisen.

Silbereisen is busy with "Traumschiff" filming

The entertainer will not be bored in the next six months either.

"I'm far away with the 'Traumschiff'. We are literally starting at the other end of the world, in the South Seas," explains Florian Silbereisen in "Bild".

After filming for the TV series, however, longer vacations are planned.

Before the entertainer takes a break from TV, there will be another big party tonight at the "Schlagerchampions". Andrea Berg, Roland Kaiser, Maite Kelly and Andreas Gabalier will be among the guests on the ARD show.

"And of course I'm delighted that Nena will be singing with us again, with her daughter and sons," Florian Silbereisen told Bild.

More videos from the department