ARCHIVE - Helene Fischer takes part in a photo session before the start of the press conference for her Tour 2026. Photo: Peter Kneffel/dpa (archive picture) Keystone

Helene Fischer is back from her maternity leave - and talks openly in "Gala" about Botox, getting older and why she doesn't want to have her face smoothed out too much. Her stadium tour starts in June.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Helene Fischer considers Botox and fillers to be legitimate in principle, but does not want to have too much smoothing done for herself - for fear of losing her expressiveness as a singer.

After the birth of her second daughter, the 41-year-old returns from maternity leave and talks of a new-found serenity.

Her "360 Grad Stadion Tour 2026" starts on June 10 in Dresden and takes her to Vienna, Amsterdam, Zurich and Munich, among other places. Show more

Helene Fischer does not categorically reject cosmetic beauty treatments. "If Botox or fillers help you to feel more comfortable in your own skin, that's completely legitimate," the famous German singer told the magazine "Gala" (Thursday). But: "I think it's nice when you can see people's age."

However, the 41-year-old rejects overly extensive interventions for herself. "As a singer, I convey emotions - in my face, in every nuance. If I smoothed out too much, I would be worried about losing credibility," the singer admitted. "I want my audience to be able to read my emotions when I sing."

"Finally being loud again"

Fischer is now returning from her baby break after announcing the birth of her second daughter in the summer. As she revealed to "Gala", the musician found a new calmness during this time: "Over the years, an inner calm grows - and the balance between the young and wild in me and the freedom of no longer having to go along with everything. I can say no more clearly and am generally more relaxed."

But now Fischer is pleased that the calm is over for the time being. "After this quiet and silent time, finally being able to be loud again, to unite with my audience and share this energy already feels great. I can already feel the new vibe," enthused the 41-year-old.

Her "360 Grad Stadion Tour 2026", which starts on June 10 in Dresden, offers the opportunity to be loud. A total of 14 stops are planned in Germany, Amsterdam, Vienna and Zurich. The tour will conclude on July 17 at the Allianz Arena in Munich.