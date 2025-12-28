Barbara Schöneberger sleeps completely undressed in hotels. Image: Britta Pedersen/dpa

In her podcast "Frühstück bei Barbara", TV presenter Barbara Schöneberger was interviewed herself - and surprised one of her employees with a peculiar habit.

TV presenter Barbara Schöneberger usually invites celebrity guests to the breakfast table for her podcast "Frühstück bei Barbara".

In the latest episode, however, she slipped into the role of guest herself and allowed her editorial team to quiz her. One of her habits caused real disgust among her colleagues.

At least Schöneberger has no problem with the reversed roles - quite the opposite: "I much prefer being a guest to being a host," she admits to her colleague Maurice right at the beginning. She used to like asking other people questions, but "it's slowly turning around for me", explains the presenter.

Interviewer Maurice doesn't hesitate for long and grills Barbara Schöneberger about her morning routine. Among other things, he wants to know: "What do you do at night? So what do you sleep in?"

However, he obviously wasn't expecting Schöneberger's prompt and very honest answer. She tells her naughty colleague that she sleeps completely undressed in hotels. Explaining, she adds: "Because my suitcase is so full."

"That would drive me crazy"

Her coworker's reaction is clear: "That's so funny." For him, it is "the most disgusting thing in the world" to do without any clothes when sleeping in a hotel, he says, downright shocked. Barbara Schöneberger defends herself by explaining that she wouldn't sleep in hotels that she finds disgusting. "I couldn't care less."

So there are more pragmatic reasons why the presenter doesn't wear clothes at night: To save space in her suitcase. "I go to the hotel and simply don't have any pyjamas with me," she explains.

There have also been times when she has forgotten her pyjamas when staying with friends.

"Then it's a bit silly when you have to go to the toilet in the morning with such a small towel," the 51-year-old says with a laugh. Now, at least when it comes to visiting friends, she is "sometimes better organized" and also takes a sleeping outfit with her.

T-shirt or nightgown

According to the TV presenter, however, these are "unglamorous" and sometimes consist of just a T-shirt, sometimes a nightgown - or sometimes nothing at all. "I try not to develop any regularities," says Schöneberger.

However, she doesn't think much of nightwear made of satin or with lace trim: "That would be absolutely unthinkable for me. It would drive me crazy," rumbles the presenter. "So either nothing at all, or something real," she concludes.

