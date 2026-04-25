Munich celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck does not have to return to prison - for the time being. KEYSTONE (Archivbild)

Alfons Schuhbeck does not have to go back to prison for the time being: according to the public prosecutor's office, the 76-year-old celebrity chef's sentence has been extended until the beginning of September 2026 - due to his state of health.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alfons Schuhbeck does not have to go back to prison for the time being, as his suspension of imprisonment due to illness has been extended until the beginning of September 2026. An expert opinion certifies that he is currently not fit for prison.

The 76-year-old suffers from cancer and is under intensive medical care.

Schuhbeck was sentenced to four years and three months in prison in 2025 for fraud and insolvency offenses, among other things. Whether he will have to serve his sentence afterwards will be reviewed at a later date. Show more

The Munich TV star chef and restaurateur remains at large - for the time being. The 76-year-old is too ill to return.

The Munich public prosecutor's office justifies the extension of the interruption to his detention with a medical report: A commissioned expert concludes that Alfons Schuhbeck is currently not fit for detention - even placement in a correctional facility with a hospital ward is currently not possible. According to "Bild.de", all medical reports were evaluated for this purpose.

In July 2025, the former celebrity chef was sentenced to a total prison sentence of four years and three months by the Munich I Regional Court - for fraud, subsidy fraud, delaying insolvency and embezzlement, among other things.

Schuhbeck is under intensive medical care

His lawyer had already made the cancer public during the trial in June 2025. Schuhbeck is suffering from an incurable, progressive disease that is putting him under great physical and psychological strain. Despite the operation, it was not possible to remove the entire tumor.

According to "Bild", Schuhbeck is still under intensive medical care, sometimes in hospital. Nevertheless, he says he is fighting back.

He draws new strength from small moments in everyday life - for example when visiting friends or meeting FC Bayern, for whom he used to cook.

According to the public prosecutor's office, it will be reviewed at a later date whether his detention will continue after September 4, 2026.

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