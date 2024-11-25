Michael Weinmann, presenter of the news magazine "Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1 commentator, worked for Swiss television SRF for 15 years. Picture: SRF/Oscar Alessio

Another seasoned TV personality is saying goodbye to Schweizer Fernsehen SRF: Michael Weinmann, presenter of the news magazine "Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1 commentator, is moving to the airline Swiss.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Michael Weinmann , presenter of the news magazine "Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1 commentator, is leaving Swiss Television SRF.

The 43-year-old journalist will join the airline Swiss as Head of Media Relations on March 1, 2025.

"My passion for aviation has been with me since my youth. That's why I'm now looking forward to my new challenge with great anticipation," says Weinmann. Show more

The next prominent departure from Swiss Television SRF is a fact: Michael Weinmann is leaving the TV station after 15 years.

"I can look back on unforgettable years at SRF. Working on 'Schweiz aktuell' in particular gave me the opportunity to discover Switzerland in all its diversity and to share countless experiences with the audience," Weinmann is quoted as saying in the SRF press release.

Michael Weinmann is known to viewers as the long-standing presenter of the news magazine "Schweiz aktuell". He is also editor of the domestic editorial team, is in charge of the aviation dossier and has also been commentating on Formula 1 races for four years.

Weinmann shaped "Schweiz aktuell" "like no other"

Michael Weinmann was also responsible for numerous SRF special programs. For example, he hosted the live broadcast from Payerne VD on June 5, 2024, when Swiss Air Force fighter jets landed on a section of the A1 freeway as part of a military exercise.

Before his time at Schweizer Fernsehen SRF, the Zurich native worked in sports journalism for ten years - including as a live commentator for pay-TV broadcaster Teleclub and Radio Top.

Michael Weinmann has shaped the program "Schweiz aktuell", as well as numerous special programs, like hardly anyone else, TV news director Gregor Meier is quoted in the SRF press release.

He added: "Live television was his great passion. His professionalism, spontaneity and naturalness set him apart. Michael will leave a big gap at SRF."

