Lutz passed away at the age of 64. Screenshot Instagram

Ingo Peters from “Looking for a Daughter-in-Law” mourns his father. Shocking: He didn’t learn of his death from the family itself, but from a fan.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Looking for a Daughter-in-Law" star Ingo Peters mourns his father Lutz, who died in May at the age of 64 after a long illness.

Particularly distressing: Peters only learned of the death from a fan, as contact with the family has been severed for years.

He is also not mentioned in his mother’s public obituary. Show more

"Schwiegertochter gesucht" star Ingo Peters is mourning his father Lutz, who passed away in May at the age of 64. Peters’ mother Birgit ("Stups") announced the news of his death publicly via Instagram.

In an emotional statement, she wrote that a “big heart” had stopped beating. After “numerous illnesses,” his lungs had ultimately become too weak.

“The shock runs deep”

However, the family situation adds an extra layer of drama: According to his own account, Ingo Peters did not learn of his father’s death directly from his family, but rather from a fan.

“I just found out. The shock runs deep, for me too. It runs deep in this case because what’s shocking is that I found out from a fan,” Ingo said on social media. The relationship within the family has been considered broken for years; contact is practically nonexistent.

Peters is equally clear about the lack of information: regardless of existing conflicts, he would have expected to be notified personally. He also suspects he won’t be invited to the funeral.

Furthermore, Peters is not mentioned in his mother’s obituary. In it, she and her daughter Iris bid farewell to her husband.