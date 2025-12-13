Scotland Yard: No investigation against Andrew - Gallery Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not face prosecution over the Epstein abuse scandal in the UK. (Archive photo) Image: dpa The infamous photo shows Andrew (l.) with Epstein victim Virgina Giuffre (center). (archive photo) Image: dpa Scotland Yard: No investigation against Andrew - Gallery Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not face prosecution over the Epstein abuse scandal in the UK. (Archive photo) Image: dpa The infamous photo shows Andrew (l.) with Epstein victim Virgina Giuffre (center). (archive photo) Image: dpa

Queen Elizabeth II's second eldest son has fallen from grace due to his involvement in the Epstein scandal. But he does not have to fear criminal investigations in his home country.

Following a review, London police have found no basis for a criminal investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in connection with the Epstein abuse scandal.

Andrew denies the allegations and a US civil case ended in a settlement.

Despite the lack of prosecution, Andrew lost his official duties, titles, honors and right of residence. Show more

The London police are not launching a criminal investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's involvement in the Epstein abuse scandal. This is according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

According to the statement, a review did not lead to any evidence of criminal or improper conduct. British media had previously reported that Andrew had instructed his police bodyguard in 2011 to obtain incriminating material about Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. This had led to speculation that the 65-year-old brother of King Charles III (77) could have committed criminal offenses. But that now seems to be off the table.

Infamous photo showed Andrew and Epstein victim Giuffre

Allegations of human trafficking from 2001 had also not led to any evidence of criminal conduct by persons resident in Great Britain, the Scotland Yard statement continued.

The US-American Giuffre, who has since died, had accused Andrew of having sexually abused her several times, including when she was a minor in London in 2001. According to the accusation, she was brought to the UK by US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew. A now infamous photo allegedly shows the two of them in the London home of Epstein's aide Ghislaine Maxwell, where the abuse is said to have taken place.

Andrew always denied the allegations. A civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre in the USA ended in a settlement allegedly worth millions.

Epstein moved in the highest circles

Over the course of time, Andrew lost his role as an official representative of the royal family as well as all honors, military ranks and titles as a result of the allegations. Most recently, King Charles also stripped him of the title "Prince", which he had acquired by birth. He also had to move out of the luxurious Royal Lodge estate in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Epstein, who is also deceased and with whom Andrew was a close friend for many years, had run an abuse ring to which dozens of girls and young women fell victim. Epstein was considered to have excellent connections and moved in the highest circles.