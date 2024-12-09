The original cast of "Scrubs": Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff and Donald Faison played aspiring doctors in the sitcom from 2001 to 2010. NBC

The popular hospital sitcom "Scrubs" is to be revived with the original cast. Series creator Bill Lawrence is working on a new version of the series.

Lawrence said he was open to several new seasons to show the evolution of the characters and the modern doctor's world.

The original series ran for nine seasons, won two Emmys and inspired the podcast "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" by Zach Braff and Donald Faison. Show more

The successful sitcom "Scrubs" is about to return, as ABC is working on a new edition. Series creator Bill Lawrence is planning to revive the hospital comedy with the original cast. The series, which starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke and John C. McGinley, is set to be revived.

Although Lawrence has a deal with Warner Bros TV, it is reported that the revival of "Scrubs" is being considered as a separate project so that he can work with 20th Television at ABC. Zach Braff already expressed excitement about the possibility of a reboot: "It would be so much fun with all my favorite people. We're all still friends."

Return of the original cast

Lawrence, who recently created the comedy-drama series "Bad Monkey" with Vince Vaughn, is open to continuing "Scrubs". He said, "I'm open to it, and I don't want to do it as a movie, but I'm definitely open to a few more years of this show. It would be exciting to see not only where the characters are now, but also what a young doctor looks like these days."

The original series ran for seven seasons on NBC and two more on ABC. It received 17 Emmy nominations and won two awards. Zach Braff and Donald Faison launched a "Scrubs" podcast called "Fake Doctors, Real Friends" in 2020. Braff also worked with Lawrence again on "Bad Monkey".

The return of "Scrubs" follows the announcement of another spin-off of a successful sitcom from the same era: "The Paper", a spin-off of "The Office", was announced earlier this year. The new series, which went into production last summer, will star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

