A touch of "Shopping Queen" on "Germany's Next Topmodel": 1500 dollars for shopping was not enough for some candidates. The result: shirtless, shoeless and without a chance.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you For the semi-final walk of "Germany's Next Topmodel", the candidates had to store for their outfits themselves with 1500 dollars - Eliob failed due to the US tax system and appeared barefoot and shirtless.

Heidi Klum was critical of the men's styling, but praised Jannik, who made it to the final - Eliob and Canel had to leave the show shortly before the finish line.

The finalists include Moritz with his cowboy look, Jannik as a surprise candidate and Pierre, who apparently impressed Bill Kaulitz in particular. Show more

A touch of "Shopping Queen": In the semi-final of "Germany's Next Topmodel" (live final on Thursday, June 12, at 8.15 p.m., ProSieben), Heidi Klum was generous.

For the last decision walk of the anniversary season, the eight remaining models were asked to go shopping for their outfits themselves. Each received 1500 dollars. Klum gave them two hours.

The girls enjoyed the challenge much more than the boys: "I've never had 1500 dollars in my hand before, just for shopping!" jubilated cleaner Canel. "It made you feel like a rich bit.... felt like a rich bit!"

Professional model Eliob from Tokyo had more problems with the budget: The 29-year-old ended up with no shirt and no shoes. He hadn't taken into account that the US prices don't include tax and had to change his mind at the checkout.

To be fair, it should be mentioned that the candidates had to buy two outfits with the money: a day look and an evening look.

Eliob was nevertheless confident of victory: "I'll go barefoot and be in the final." Or did he have to go straight on the plane home without shoes? In any case, two models got to hear the famous sentence just before the final: "I'm afraid I don't have a photo for you today!"

Heidi Klum: "He has beautiful feet"

When it came to the ladies' outfits, model boss Klum didn't have much to complain about, preferring to share a few fun facts from the Klum household with Kerstin Schneider, head of Harper's Bazaar and guest judge:

"That's how my daughter went to school this morning," Heidi Klum let slip as Magda strutted down the catwalk in an extremely short skirt and casual hoodie.

"I hope my daughter's isn't quite so short", Kerstin Schneider looked on with interest as Klum finally explained the school rules on skirt length: "The skirt must not be shorter than your fingertips", she demonstrated with her arms hanging down.

The gentlemen of creation caused the fashion-conscious judges to frown a little more. Even Eliob's look number one scored few points: "Too normal. You can also go a bit further with a day outfit. Normal is not my thing!" was Heidi's verdict.

When he finally appeared backstage barefoot and shirtless after the quick change, the ladies' jaws dropped: "He probably didn't have any more money! For shoes or a shirt. But he has very nice feet, Eliob!" thought Klum.

The bank employee Pierre from Austria was also without a "ticket": "He didn't have any money left for a shirt either," the model boss said. The third in the topless bunch: Jannik! But: "I think he's the best!" admitted Kerstin Schneider.

Heidi Klum had to follow up immediately: "With the bow tie and no shirt, don't you think it's a bit stripper-like?" But Heidi also praised him: "Jannik is my biggest surprise today!"

These models are in the GNTM final

Accordingly, Jannik progressed: "I was cleaning a deep fryer the other day - and now I'm in the GNTM final! I'm speechless." Also taking part in the live show in Cologne: youngster Moritz, who impressed with his cowboy look: "Something about Crocodile Dundee!"

And Pierre benefited from the Kaulitz bonus: "You cast a spell over my husband Tom and of course Bill too. Bill perhaps a little bit more than Tom," said a delighted Heidi.

Eliob was left behind. This was perhaps not only due to the lack of shoes: "You're the only semi-finalist without a job."

The boss gave Eliob a hug and warm words to say goodbye: "The man with the best smile. You also have a really great boyfriend. I love him."

There were no tears, not even for Canel, who lost out to the female models: "I'm grateful for everything. I'm going to live my dream now and conquer the catwalks of the world!"

