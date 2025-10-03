More than four years in prison for US rapper Sean Combs - Gallery The US rapper must spend longer in prison. (archive picture) Image: dpa Numerous family members were present for the sentencing. Image: dpa More than four years in prison for US rapper Sean Combs - Gallery The US rapper must spend longer in prison. (archive picture) Image: dpa Numerous family members were present for the sentencing. Image: dpa

US rapper Sean Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison in connection with prostitution. This was announced by Judge Arun Subramanian in New York, according to US media reports.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US rapper Sean Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in prison in connection with prostitution.

This was announced by Judge Arun Subramanian in New York, according to US media reports. Show more

Former hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs has been sentenced to four years and two months in prison. Following a partial guilty verdict against Combs in July, the responsible judge announced the sentence on Friday. Combs had previously admitted to misconduct. He had behaved in a "disgusting, shameful and sick" manner, said the 55-year-old and asked for forgiveness from people he had hurt physically and emotionally.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to more than 4 years prison after salacious trial exposed mogul’s reign of terror https://t.co/Ndjh8YUgTr pic.twitter.com/62DKgzV4fo — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2025

The jury had found Combs guilty of violating the so-called Mann Act by flying women and male sex workers across state lines for sexual performances. These sex parties, some of which lasted for days and involved a lot of drug use, became known as "freak-offs". However, Combs was acquitted on more serious charges that could have meant life imprisonment, such as sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit organized crime.

Forced to have sex with strangers hundreds of times

For the guilty verdict on two charges - transportation for the purpose of prostitution - the prosecution had nevertheless demanded more than eleven years in prison. Combs' defense lawyers had rejected this and stated that such a high sentence was completely inappropriate.

Since his arrest just over a year ago, Combs has been in a prison in the New York borough of Brooklyn. During the trial against him, women had reported how Combs had beaten, threatened and blackmailed them and how he had sexually assaulted them. His ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, said Combs forced her to have sex with strangers hundreds of times over the course of their ten-year relationship. Jurors were also shown a video of Combs dragging Cassie down a hotel hallway and beating her after one of these "freak-offs".

Combs asks judge for leniency

Before the sentence was announced, Combs once again asked the judge for leniency. He had become a new person after realizing that he was "broken to the core". After a year in prison, free from drugs and alcohol, he had realized how depraved he had been before his arrest in September 2024.

There had been so many moments in the past year when he wanted to give up, Combs wrote. "There were days when I thought I was better off dead. The old me died in prison and a new me was born. Prison changes you or kills you - I chose life."

Cassie refuted this account in a letter of her own. She said Combs was a manipulative abuser who had no interest in becoming a better person. "He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry manipulative man that he is," she wrote.