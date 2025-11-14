P. Diddy should have to stay in prison longer. Mark Von Holden/Invision via AP/dpa

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing an even longer stay behind bars due to several rule violations in prison.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sean "Diddy" Combs will have to stay in prison longer than originally planned.

According to the US media, the rapper is said to have violated several regulations.

His spokesperson emphasizes that Combs is taking part in a rehab program and has made legitimate phone calls to a lawyer. Show more

In October, Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison. He should have been released on May 8, 2028 - but now he is to remain in prison for longer due to rule violations. The new release date is now June 4, 2028. According to "Peole", this information can be found in the files of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

A few days after starting his prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, Combs was allegedly caught consuming home-brewed alcohol. This was reported by the celebrity portal "TMZ". The drink consisted of a mixture of Fanta, sugar and apples that had been fermented for two weeks.

As CBS reported on the month, the rapper is said to have violated another rule in prison - he made a three-way phone call. According to the broadcaster, the prison's guidelines prohibit adding more than one person to a call.

"He is in a drug rehab program and works in the chapel library," Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Combs, told People. "The call he made was initiated by an attorney and was subject to attorney-client privilege and was appropriate."