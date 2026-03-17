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Reception in Kiev Sean Penn skips the Oscars - and travels to Selenskyj

dpa

17.3.2026 - 07:24

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) sits in Kiev with US actor and director Sean Penn.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) sits in Kiev with US actor and director Sean Penn.
dpa

Hollywood star Sean Penn travels to Kiev again - and misses the Oscars. Why the Ukrainian President Selenskyj received him.

DPA

17.03.2026, 07:24

17.03.2026, 07:33

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Volodymyr Zelensky received Hollywood star Sean Penn in Kiev and publicly praised him as a loyal supporter of Ukraine.
  • Penn was already there at the beginning of the Russian attack in 2022 and is still visibly committed to the country.
  • The actor even skipped the Oscars, where he won Best Supporting Actor, for the visit.
Show more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky received US actor Sean Penn at his official residence in Kiev. "Sean, thanks to you, we know what a true friend of Ukraine is," Selensky wrote on social networks.

He recalled that Penn was already in Kiev during the first days of the war in February 2022. "And we know that you will continue to stand by the side of our country and our people," he concluded the post.

Penn had previously missed the award ceremony for his third Oscar in Los Angeles. He simply did not show up - without explaining his absence. The 65-year-old was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his role in the political thriller "One Battle After Another".

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years with Western help.

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