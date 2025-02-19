Strolling along the promenade in a bikini after a day at the beach and buying a few souvenirs for your loved ones back home? This will soon no longer be possible in Albufeira in the Algarve, as the "Correio da Manhã" reports. Or at least not as freely.
The Portuguese seaside resort is planning to introduce a "partial nudity ban" to penalize tourists who only wear swimwear away from the beach. From now on, men will have to wear at least a shirt and women trousers or a skirt and shirt.
According to reports, violations could result in a fine of 300 to 1500 euros - the equivalent of between 280 and 1400 francs - or even a prison sentence. Beaches, their parking lots and hotels are exempt from the regulation.
Drunkenness, urinating or spitting on the street prohibited
Albufeira's mayor José Carlos Martins Rolo had already spoken of a new tourism strategy last year. The aim is to be less dependent on the British market, which accounts for the largest share of all annual visitors. Albufeira is a popular party vacation destination for the British.
Albufeira also wants to become attractive in the low season
The small Portuguese town also wants to become more attractive in the off-season. The swimwear ban is intended to help give Albufeira a new image.
It is not the first vacation resort to take such measures. There are also places in Italy, such as Lignano, that take action against excessive permissiveness by imposing fines. In Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, bikinis and swimming trunks are no longer tolerated in stores and restaurants.