Sebastian Ströbel plays the lead role as Markus Kofler in the ZDF series "Die Bergretter".

Sebastian Ströbel has been playing mountain rescue leader Markus Kofler in "Die Bergretter" since 2014 and faces extreme situations in every episode. At the start of the 17th season, the father of four reveals why he is fascinated by extremes, the mountains and rough nature in his private life.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Sebastian Ströbel combines his roles in "Die Bergretter" and "Terra X" with personal borderline experiences and a conscious approach to nature and risk.

Despite his thirst for adventure, he clearly puts his family with four daughters first and emphasizes responsibility and awareness of his own limits.

With his new book about the Arctic, Ströbel does not want to lecture, but rather promote understanding and respect for people, the environment and cultural diversity. Show more

For over ten years, Sebastian Ströbel has been fighting against alpine dangers and time pressure as Markus Kofler in the popular ZDF series "Die Bergretter" (new episodes from Thursday, October 30, 8.15 pm). He is not only the hero of the series, but also a man who knows exactly what is at stake in his private life.

The actor and author is the father of four daughters and still seeks out risk. Not out of recklessness, but out of conviction: Ströbel sees both the beauty and the threat in nature. What is dramatically staged in the series, which now has 17 seasons, is a question of attitude in real life - towards the environment, towards fear and towards responsibility. This also plays a role at the filming locations in the Ramsau am Dachstein region in Styria, Austria.

In this interview, the "Unter Frauen" actor talks about borderline experiences, mental strength and why it is particularly important today to rethink the relationship between man and nature. He also talks about social expectations: of men, of fathers, of those who are expected to "function" - both professionally and emotionally.

Mr. Ströbel, hand on heart: are you braver when the cameras are rolling or when you are out in nature alone?

Sebastian Ströbel: Definitely when the cameras are rolling. I'm not an adrenaline junkie, but my job, especially traveling and filming for 'Terra X', has allowed me to have experiences that have left a lasting impression on me. In moments like these, I grow beyond myself - also because I know that I'm traveling in a protected environment.

Were there moments during the filming of "Die Bergretter" or "Terra X" when you reached your physical or mental limits?

There were many formative experiences. Whether I'm plunging into wild water on "Bergretter", hanging from rock faces and a helicopter several hundred meters below me or spending the night in a snow hole on the Dachstein - moments like these, when I switch into a kind of survival mode, challenge me, but they also show me what really counts. It was particularly special in the Arctic, where I suddenly realized: here I am just a small part of something much bigger. There's no helicopter coming if something happens to you. No cell phone, no backup - just me and nature. And the fear of polar bears ...

It sounds like fear dominated ...

No, not that. What was unforgettable were the encounters with people who live in unparalleled harmony with nature - in Greenland with the Inuit or in northern Norway with the Sami. Their way of looking at the world showed me how much we often lose sight of it in everyday life. It made me realize how arrogant many of us are sometimes in our urban, western affluence. In moments like these, values shift. I became quieter, clearer - and very, very grateful.

This emotional up-and-down has been with you since 2014. How does the role of Markus Kofler remain attractive to you?

Above all, I am driven by the joy of my job - and the awareness of what a privilege it is to be part of a format like "Bergrettern". The beauty and danger of the mountains challenge me anew every time, it can't run its course. I love my role and see it as a great gift - also through the exchange with people who live and appreciate it in the same way.

You are also always looking for adventure in your private life: what is it about the extreme that appeals to you so much?

What appeals to me about extremes is not so much the danger as the power and energy that lies within them. In a society flooded with stimuli, nature - even a walk - immediately brings me back to the essentials. The more extreme the surroundings, the clearer and simpler my thoughts become. The higher I climb in the mountains and the more extreme the weather conditions become, the more I focus - and find surprisingly clear, simple solutions.

When things get really dicey, what do you think about?

In extreme situations - both physically and mentally - I naturally think of my loved ones. But as soon as I'm out in nature, climbing for example, I just function. It's intuitive, almost meditative. This reduction to the essentials sharpens my survival instinct - everything that distracts me is blocked out because it weakens me and takes my focus away.

«I know my limits and would never cross them out of respect for my family» Sebastian Ströbel Actor

And your loved ones simply have to rely on you being focused enough at all times?

I know my boundaries and would never cross them out of respect for my family. But I have learned to understand people who do. I can understand their motives - often selfish, but with an effect on others - even if I don't go down that path. I don't take unnecessary risks, but experiencing nature in its power gives me a kick and is incredibly enriching at the same time.

Was there a moment during filming when you said: Dear scriptwriter, don't hold it against me, but I'm definitely out at this point?

No, not yet. So far I'm taking it all in my stride and I'm really up for it. I have to be slowed down - for legal or safety reasons, for example when flying a helicopter with the ÖAMTC guidelines. I make the most of my freedom and push myself to the limit, but I'm happy to leave anything beyond that to others.

After all, you are not only an actor and extreme sportsman, but also the father of four daughters. To what extent has your willingness to take risks changed over the years?

My willingness to take risks in itself hasn't increased - but my willingness to take responsibility has. I have grown personally through my role and through my children. I've learned to take a stand, even when there are headwinds - it's always worth it for my children.

If one of your daughters wanted to follow in your adventurous footsteps, what would you think?

I would support that. As a father, I'm always worried, of course - whether the trip is just to Italy or something more extreme. It's important to pass on values to the children, to assess dangers - and then to let go. From then on, there's only one thing left for me to do: hope, tremble and be there when they fall. At some point, I can no longer protect them from this.

Are there any things or situations that really scare you?

Fear is part of my basic instinct - not as a leitmotif, but as a companion. I take it seriously, but never go beyond it. Especially with children, I know how much is at stake, and that makes me more vulnerable. Social problems scare me, but I don't let them guide me. I focus on balance and dialog and try to shape both my role and my life in this way - and my book, of course.

What message would you like to convey to your readers?

I'm interested in the human element - in what works on a small scale. The Arctic was a blind spot for me. Most people think of ice and snow, but real knowledge is often lacking. I wanted to change that with the help of my action format, which allows me to tell stories by and for people. When people read my book or watch the "Terra X" film, I want them to feel that they have experienced the Arctic and learned something new. Because the more we get to know - whether people, places or contexts - the more we lose our fear of it. If I can get people to focus their attention on this region, it can make a big difference. It's about an overall picture: science, history, culture, ecology - it all belongs together. I tell people what I've experienced without imposing anything. Because if you really know something, you automatically develop more understanding - and therefore also responsibility.

So are you pointing a moral finger at the elbow society that neglects its environment?

For me, it's not about moralizing about environmental protection or climate change, but about using images and stories from the Arctic to convey a real feeling for the people, their culture and their concerns. Once you've seen or read it, something sticks with you - the next time you read an article or watch a documentary, you remember: "Ah, I've heard that before." This creates knowledge that helps us to better understand the context - and, above all, to reduce fears. That's exactly what we need right now: more understanding, less fear, more hope that we can change something in our environment together.

So a kind of guide?

Yes, the trigger was my trip to the Arctic. I had already experienced how nice it is to combine entertainment with background knowledge in the book "Die Bergretter" with my ghostwriter Kathrin Thoma - how you can convey a feeling for the mountains through series characters. When this trip to the Arctic came along, I thought: this can't just be left lying around. So I kept a diary and wanted to enable people to experience what I experienced there through my words. During the preparations, I realized that there are many scientific works on the Arctic, but hardly anything that provides a comprehensive, personal approach. That's what I wanted to try - without claiming to be complete, but with the desire to make a blind spot visible.

When your fans see you like this - sporty, risk-taking, full of energy - many ask themselves: Where do you go for rest and relaxation in your everyday life?

When I'm not with my family, I recharge my batteries by doing sport, reading or learning languages - I always need some input. I can switch off from time to time, but I like to combine it with something meaningful. That calms me down, but ultimately my family is my most important source of strength. They come first, then there's nothing for a long time. That's why I go home every weekend, no matter how exhausting it is. If that doesn't work out, I immediately notice how much energy I lack.

And your daughters and wife are completely behind your busy self?

That has grown over the years, of course. There were also times when things didn't go well. I am all the more grateful today for what I have been able to experience. My family is totally supportive, happy and behind me. If they said I couldn't do it, I wouldn't do it either. It's a give and take, and I always try to stay close despite everything - thanks to our smartphones, that works well. Keeping in touch with my daughters and my wife is really important to me. They are and will always be my number one.

What advice would you give your 20-year-old self if you could?

I wouldn't give my younger self any specific advice. In the emotional chaos, I don't listen to it anyway (smiles). The important thing is to test yourself and find out your limits. What I would say today are more familiar beliefs such as: look beyond the headlines, treat others the way you want to be treated, love your life and go through the world with open eyes and ears.

Is there an adventure that you would really like to experience?

Ströbel: Yes, to grow old with my family.

