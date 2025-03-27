Englishman Owen Cooper plays Jamie Miller in the British Netflix series "Adolescence". Image: Keystone

The series has already been viewed millions of times: "Adolescence" tells the story of a teenager, a murder and toxic masculinity. The creators are skeptical about the idea of a second season.

The Netflix series "Adolescence" about a murderous teenager is becoming a huge success - but the makers are skeptical about a possible sequel.

When asked whether he was interested in a second season, director Philip Barantini told the British news agency PA that he thought it should stand on its own.

He said he was overwhelmed by the debate the series had sparked. "We really hoped there would be a bit of a debate among parents," Barantini said.

The four-part series has already been viewed millions of times in its first few days. It tells the story of 13-year-old Jamie, who is suspected of killing a girl.

The series also deals with the fact that quite a few boys in the internet age try to compensate for a lack of self-confidence with aggressive masculinity, and the consequences this can have.

"Don't think there will be a second season"

Screenwriter Jack Thorne was also delighted with the success of the format, but was cautious about a second season.

In an interview with ITV, he was asked whether they would like to tell the girl's story in a second season.

Thorne said that they were not the right people for the job. But there are filmmakers who could tell her story or a similar one. "And those shows should be made."

Her goal was to tell Jamie's story, and that story is complete. "That's why I don't think there will be a second season," Thorne said. However, they would like to continue experimenting with the format of shooting in one take. The four real-time episodes of around one hour each were filmed without editing.

