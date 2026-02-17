There is an increased risk of avalanches off-piste. If the slope starts to slide, seconds can make the difference between life and death. In our video, we show you the most important tips on what to do.

Adrian Kammer

A perfect day's skiing suddenly turns into an extreme situation. Avalanches are one of the greatest dangers in open terrain. In Switzerland, people die in snow slabs every winter, often away from secured pistes.

Particularly treacherous: the danger is not always recognizable at first glance. Snow cover, temperature, wind and slope inclination interact and can surprise even experienced winter sports enthusiasts.

The right equipment saves lives

Anyone who ventures off the marked ski slopes bears responsibility for themselves and others. Good planning, a look at the avalanche bulletin and the right equipment are crucial.

But what if it happens anyway? Our video shows what to do in an emergency.

