Regula Esposito and Fredy Bickel had actually invited guests to a double birthday party. But a surprise awaited them in the village church of Mettmenstetten: the two said "I do".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Comedian Regula Esposito and football manager Fredy Bickel have been married since August 9.

The wedding ceremony took place unexpectedly during their joint birthday party.

The couple have been running the "Weisses Rössli" restaurant in Mettmenstetten for six months. Show more

On Saturday afternoon, 120 guests in Mettmenstetten ZH experienced an unexpected twist. Comedian Regula Esposito, known as stage character Helga Schneider, and former football manager Fredy Bickel had invited guests to a joint birthday party - he celebrated his 60th in May and she will be 60 in November.

But at around 3.45 pm, the bells of the reformed church next to the restaurant "Zum weissen Rössli", which the two have been running together for six months, suddenly rang.

According to Schweizer Illustrierte, the comedy duo Lapsus guided the surprised guests into the church. Everything was already prepared there: Pastor Franz-Xaver Herger stood at the altar, chansonnier Michael von der Heide sang "Hallelujah" in German as well as "La vie en rose".

A short time later, Esposito appeared in a white dress and Bickel - and said "I do" to applause. Both said "I do" loud and clear.

They said yes: Regula Esposito and Fredy Bickel. blue News

The wedding had been planned for a long time, but was top secret, as the magazine writes. Only a few people knew about it, including the mayor Vreni Spinner and Bickel's daughters Valeria and Lara. For the rest of the guests, including well-known faces from sport and entertainment, it remained a surprise until the very end.

After the ceremony, the guests celebrated in high spirits - after all, a birthday and a wedding could be perfectly combined.