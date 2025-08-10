But at around 3.45 pm, the bells of the reformed church next to the restaurant "Zum weissen Rössli", which the two have been running together for six months, suddenly rang.
According to Schweizer Illustrierte, the comedy duo Lapsus guided the surprised guests into the church. Everything was already prepared there: Pastor Franz-Xaver Herger stood at the altar, chansonnier Michael von der Heide sang "Hallelujah" in German as well as "La vie en rose".
A short time later, Esposito appeared in a white dress and Bickel - and said "I do" to applause. Both said "I do" loud and clear.
The wedding had been planned for a long time, but was top secret, as the magazine writes. Only a few people knew about it, including the mayor Vreni Spinner and Bickel's daughters Valeria and Lara. For the rest of the guests, including well-known faces from sport and entertainment, it remained a surprise until the very end.
After the ceremony, the guests celebrated in high spirits - after all, a birthday and a wedding could be perfectly combined.