A tragic incident outside the Royal Palace in Stockholm has shaken the Swedish royal family. A security guard suffered serious injuries from his own bayonet when he fell.

A serious accident outside the Royal Palace in Stockholm has thrown the Swedish royal family into turmoil. A guard who was on his way to change the guard suffered life-threatening injuries from his own bayonet when he fell. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 11, 2025, when the senior guard was on his way to the palace with eight other soldiers.

When he slipped, the bayonet pierced his head behind his ear, according to Björn Lindau, press spokesman for the Swedish Armed Forces. "It was a terrible accident," he said.

Immediately after the accident, the other guards administered first aid before the injured man was taken to Karolinska University Hospital. When the ambulance arrived, the bayonet was still stuck in the man's head, reported "Aftonbladet".

The injuries were so severe that the security guard had to be operated on immediately. The operation was successful and the man's condition is now stable, according to the doctors treating him.

Comrades' rapid response praised

The police were also called to the scene to investigate the incident. "We are interviewing witnesses to clarify the exact circumstances," explained police spokesman Mats Eriksson. An investigation has been launched into possible breaches of the working environment and/or assault.

Head of Communications Lindau praised the quick and clever reaction of the injured man's comrades, who made a decisive contribution to first aid.

The incident has deeply affected not only the Swedish royal family, but also the public. The investigation is ongoing and it remains to be seen what consequences will be drawn from this tragic event.

