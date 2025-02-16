Selena Gomez and her partner Benny Blanco have announced a joint album just in time for Valentine's Day. (archive picture) Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

No red roses, no heart-shaped balloons: singer Selena Gomez received an unusual gift from her fiancé. Benny Blanco surprised his sweetheart with potato chips and lots of cheese dip.

Vanessa Büchel

Benny Blanco thought of something unusual for his fiancée Selena Gomez for Valentine's Day.

The music producer surprised the singer with a trail of tortilla chips that led to a bathtub filled with cheese dip.

Benny Blanco shared his Valentine's Day gift, which goes through the stomach, in a video on Instagram. Selena Gomez is thrilled: "I love everything about it," she comments. Show more

Usually, your sweetheart gets a bouquet of red roses, a box of chocolates or a few heart-shaped balloons for Valentine's Day. Not so Selena Gomez (32). Her fiancé Benny Blanco (36) has come up with a gift for the day of love that goes through the stomach, but probably takes some getting used to.

In an Instagram video, he follows a trail of tortilla chips on the floor that leads to the bathroom, where the chips are arranged in a big "I love you".

As he pans the camera further, he reveals a bathtub bulging with cheese dip. He has placed a large bowl of tortilla chips next to it. Satisfied, he dips once in the tub and bites into a chip with relish.

Under the video, Benny Blanco writes: "If your fiancée isn't a flower girl" - then you have to come up with something more unusual.

Selena Gomez: "I love everything about it"

Selena Gomez herself is thrilled with her fiancé's indulgent gift, as she comments under his video. "I love everything about it," comments the singer.

Fans' opinions differ. While some find the gesture "not cute at all" or "disgusting", others are touched by the cheese tub and the love between the celebrity couple: "The happiness you both radiate is heartwarming."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the "Wolves" performer surprised her fans with the new song "Scared of Loving You" and announced an album about love, which is due to be released in March. For the new music, she has teamed up with her partner Benny Blanco, who is a music producer and songwriter.

