Colorful forests or fog Send us your pictures of the golden fall now

Sven Ziegler

18.10.2025

Bright autumn colors.
Patrick Pleul/dpa

Whether it's glowing forests, glittering lakes or wafts of mist over the Alps: autumn shows its most beautiful side. And you can show us what it looks like where you live!

18.10.2025, 10:22

Autumn is at its most beautiful right now - colorful forests, fog on the lake, glowing sunsets. We want to see how you experience the golden fall.

Send us your best fall picture - whether it's from the mountains, a walk in the forest or from your own garden. We will show the best photos on blue News.

Take part - and show Switzerland how beautiful fall can be!

🌦️ Wir wollen deine Wetter-Bilder

Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen!

Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12.

Oder via E-Mail.