A technical problem during Florian Silbereisen's "Silvester-Schlagerboom" led to an unusual police operation in Stuttgart. A senior citizen called for help because her TV wasn't working.

While Florian Silbereisen (43) hosted "Silvester-Schlagerboom" for the first time at the turn of the year in the FC Bayern Munich basketball arena, countless pop fans watched the show from home in front of the TV. The premiere of the special edition on December 31 attracted over 4.6 million TV viewers.

A pensioner at home in Stuttgart wanted to make herself comfortable on the sofa and watch the Silbereisen show. But her TV wasn't working - and the elderly lady called the police without further ado.

Police help elderly lady with technical problems

Stuttgart police reported on Instagram about the unusual call: "Recently, our colleagues received a somewhat unusual call: an elderly lady contacted us because her TV was only showing a 'blue screen'."

The officers explained under a photo of the call that "technical problems are not normally a case for the police". However, as the lady was alone and had no relatives, they decided to help her.

And in the end, the operation was a complete success, as the Stuttgart police went on to write: "With a little press of the right button, the problem was quickly solved so that the lady could enjoy her evening program with Florian Silbereisen in peace."

Followers celebrate "heart-warming mission"

Instagram users like the story: "You guys are great! Thank you for this heart-warming mission," wrote one follower under the Stuttgart police post.

Another comment said that it was "unexpected" how "one-sidedly positive" the comments were. The user agrees and says: "Thank you for also being there for the subjectively big emergencies."

Another user praised the "great human gesture", while another follower said: "OMG, how nice and helpful is that! Mega great and helpful ... a special effort with heart. The lady must have been really happy."

One comment asks: "But hand on heart: aren't these also the best assignments for you? It makes work fun for a change." And the officers reply without further ado that they would "certainly like to have more".

