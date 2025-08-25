The river cruise did not end as expected. (symbolic image) Suraj Patel/AP/dpa

A senior couple from the USA wanted to fulfill a long-awaited dream with an exclusive river cruise through Europe. Instead of relaxation, however, the 17,000 franc trip brought illness, frustration - and, in the end, the intention to sue.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A couple from Atlanta booked a 15-day luxury cruise for 17,000 francs.

Instead of comfort, there were sweltering cabins, technical failures and, in the end, bronchitis

The cruise line only offered a small credit - now the couple are going to court Show more

A 15-day river cruise through Europe was supposed to be the highlight for Rosemary and John K. from Atlanta after a difficult period of health. For 22,000 dollars - the equivalent of around 17,500 francs - the retired couple booked a luxury package that promised relaxation, comfort and an unforgettable travel experience. But the reality was very different.

The problems were obvious right from the start: stuffy cabins, technical failures and an oppressive atmosphere on board. "There was no escape. It was miserable," John K. told US broadcaster Channel 2, adding that all you could hear in the corridors was coughing from the cabins. Many of their fellow passengers felt ill, and Rosemary and John also had to continue their journey in a bad way.

On their return, doctors diagnosed them both with bronchitis. In response to their complaint, the cruise line only offered a credit of 1000 dollars - for a future cruise. "We are very, very disappointed," says John K. But the two are not content with that: they are now planning a lawsuit.

Lawsuit announced

A legal expert told Channel 2 that such cases are by no means rare. While cruise lines are quick to collect customers' money, refunds or compensation are often granted only hesitantly or not at all.

The couple from Atlanta are determined to stand up for their rights. Whether their lawsuit will be successful remains to be seen - but one thing is clear: the "dream trip" for 18,000 euros will not be remembered for fond memories.