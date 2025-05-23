The LED artists "The Blackouts" from Walenstadt SG are causing a sensation on "Britain's Got Talent". They impress with their technique, dance and timing. The troupe is the bookmakers' favorite to win.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The LED artists "The Blackouts" from Walenstadt SG are in the final of "Britain's Got Talent" on Saturday, May 31.

For their third appearance on the British casting show, the crew has to create a completely new act in just under five weeks.

"A huge effort," says founding member Elisa Schneider in an interview with blue News.

But one that could pay off: "The Blackouts" are considered the favorites to win by the British bookmakers. Show more

No matter how Saturday, May 31, ends for "The Blackouts " in London:

By making it to the final of "Britain's Got Talent", the LED artists from Walenstadt SG have achieved something that no one in this country has ever managed before.

And the signs are good that things will get even better: the light and dance group is highly rated by British bookers and is considered the favorite to win.

The jury and audience are equally enthusiastic

Despite some technical difficulties, "The Blackouts"(blue News reported) also delivered precise choreography in the semi-final, which delighted the jury and audience alike and prompted a standing ovation.

Amanda Holden also became the first female judge in the history of the British TV show to press the golden buzzer a second time: "Your audition already took my breath away, this performance was even better."

But as mentioned, the journey of "The Blackouts" on the British Isles is not over yet. Preparations and rehearsals are currently underway for the final performance in a week's time on Saturday.

As with the performance in the semi-final, a completely new number with new music will have to be created. "Our aim is to go one better and surprise the audience and the jury," says Elias Schneider in an interview with blue News.

In the video, the founding member of "The Blackouts" also reveals the challenges he is currently facing and why he believes he could win.

More videos from the department