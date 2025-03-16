Marriage break-up with Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy Italy's Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy and Clotilde Courau were married in Rome on September 25, 2003. Image: KEYSTONE The couple have two daughters together. The Italian royal announced their separation in a rare interview. Image: KEYSTONE Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy (left) with Swiss Hollywood star Ursula Andress and businessman Johannes Theo Niederhauser at the Gala de Berne in October 2013. Image: KEYSTONE Prince Emanuele Filiberto (left) with his wife Clotilde Courau and his parents, Marina Doria and Prince Vittorio Emanuele, in Florence in September 2003. Image: KEYSTONE Marriage break-up with Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy Italy's Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy and Clotilde Courau were married in Rome on September 25, 2003. Image: KEYSTONE The couple have two daughters together. The Italian royal announced their separation in a rare interview. Image: KEYSTONE Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy (left) with Swiss Hollywood star Ursula Andress and businessman Johannes Theo Niederhauser at the Gala de Berne in October 2013. Image: KEYSTONE Prince Emanuele Filiberto (left) with his wife Clotilde Courau and his parents, Marina Doria and Prince Vittorio Emanuele, in Florence in September 2003. Image: KEYSTONE

Italy's Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy confirms his separation from Clotilde Coureau in a rare interview. The 52-year-old has been separated for four years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy confirms in an interview that he and Clotilde Coureau have been separated for four years, but emphasizes their good relationship.

He is cautious about the rumors of a new relationship with businesswoman Adriana Abascal, but says he is happy.

In addition to family matters, he is campaigning for the burial of his grandparents in the Pantheon in Rome and is fighting to preserve royal family jewels. Show more

Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy, son of Victor Emmanuel of Savoy and Marina Ricolfi Doria, is the eldest grandson of the last Italian king, Umberto II.

The 52-year-old royal spoke openly to the "Corriere della Sera " about his love life. There has long been speculation about his marriage to Clotilde Coureau.

When asked whether he was still married to Clotilde Coureau, Prince Emanuele Filiberto replied: "We have been separated for four years."

He emphasizes his appreciation for Clotilde Coureau: "We get on very well, I appreciate her and love her. She will always be the mother of my wonderful daughters," said the Italian prince.

Prince Emanuele Filiberto is cautious about the rumors about his new girlfriend, Adriana Abascal - Miss Mexico 1988 and now an entrepreneur. He merely reveals: "I am very happy."

Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy and his difficult legacy

Emanuele Filiberto hopes that his grandparents' remains will soon be interred in the Pantheon in Rome. He has already received the approval of the Italian government and the Vatican - now he is waiting for the decision of President Sergio Mattarella.

Filiberto emphasizes the historical significance of his family and sees the burial as a gesture of reconciliation.

The royal family jewels remain an open point of contention. Filiberto emphasizes that he is not demanding the return of all of them, but only those that were acquired with private funds. If necessary, he is prepared to take the case to the European Commission on Human Rights.

His daughters, Vittoria and Luisa, are still "his girls" to him, even though they are now adults. He hopes that one day they will carry on the traditions of the Savoia family.

Finally, Filiberto expresses his wish to return to Italy one day - as soon as the legal obstacles have been removed and he gets his personal possessions back.

*The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

