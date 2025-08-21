French influencer Emma Paris commented on the break-up in a 20-minute video on social media. Screenshot Instagram

The public break-up of influencers Emma Paris and JustPyramid has caused a stir in France. Right up to the Minister of Justice, who ordered an investigation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The break-up of influencer couple Emma Paris and her fiancée Clara escalates publicly, with both accusing each other of lying and infidelity in videos.

Emma claims that Clara cheated on her in prison with a radicalized fellow inmate. Clara rejects the accusations.

Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin has launched an investigation into the prison conditions. Show more

They were the quintessential French influencer couple: Emma Charatz (29), better known on social media as Emma CakeCup or Emma Paris, and Clara, known as JustPyramid. But on Sunday, Emma announced her separation from her fiancée on social media. The reason: according to Emma, Clara cheated on her in prison with the ex-wife of a jihadist.

In a 20-minute video, Emma Paris describes her side of the story. "I decided to make this video so that everyone can see Clara's true face," she explains.

The couple's relationship began in December 2023. A year later, the police searched their home for the first time, and then again in January 2025. Clara was then remanded in custody in a prison near Nantes on suspicion of drug trafficking and money laundering, Emma explains.

During her seven-month detention, Emma visited Clara regularly and supported her financially. Emma also says that she lost several advertising deals due to Clara's imprisonment. "I never thought I would experience something like this in my life, but I was prepared to do it for Clara because I love her more than anything," she says.

Clara denies the allegations

Clara was then released on August 14. However, shortly after Clara's release, Emma discovered text messages between Clara and a prisoner. Emma then learned that Clara had had a relationship with another prisoner during her detention - an ex-wife of a jihadist and IS fighter who, according to Emma, was classified as radicalized and had lived with the terrorist organization in Syria for several years.

Clara denied the accusations in a video response and accused Emma Paris of lying and infidelity. She did not address the alleged relationship with a fellow prisoner. Emma has since announced that she will take legal action and press charges.

Beyond the publicly staged separation and the statement-versus-statement ping-pong, the case raises further questions. In her video, Emma expressed incomprehension as to why a prisoner classified as radicalized was not kept in isolation - and apparently had access to a cell phone.

The video has over 5 million views on Tiktok so far. It has also reached the French Minister of Justice, Gérald Darmanin, who has launched an investigation into the conditions of detention.

