Comeback after 20 years: "The Devil Wears Prada 2" brings Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) back to the cinema - but is the sequel convincing? blue News has seen the film in advance.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Devil Wears Prada 2" celebrated its world premiere at the Lincoln Center in New York City on April 20. The event was streamed worldwide.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are back in the sequel to the cult film.

blue News has seen the film and knows whether the comeback of Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs was a success.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" can be seen regularly in blue Cinemas from April 30. Show more

"The Devil Wears Prada" is a cult film for many. 20 years later, the classic returns with a sequel: Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) once again meets Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), who has worked her way up from exploited "Runway" intern to celebrated journalist.

The ailing Runway magazine takes center stage: in order to save the fashion magazine, the former rivals must work together. But old tensions quickly flare up again - not least because Miranda reacts with her usual icy coldness and Emily (Emily Blunt) also comments caustically on Andy's return. There is also a reunion with Nigel (Stanley Tucci), who is still stoically holding out at Miranda's side and waiting for his departure.

Story based on a true story

"The Devil Wears Prada" is based on the bestseller of the same name by Lauren Weisberger. The US author once worked as a personal assistant to "Vogue" editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

It is about a toxic working environment and the extreme demands of the publishing world. And withstanding the dictates and pressures of the fashion world.

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" once again delves into the hectic world of media and fashion - and tackles the massive pressure to cut costs in editorial offices, including the closure of publishing houses. Miranda Priestly also comes under pressure: the once feared editor-in-chief is increasingly seen as a "discontinued model" and has to assert herself in a rapidly changing industry.

Confronted with a new generation of readers and changing expectations, the "Runway" icon is fighting for her influence - and not least for her job.

Will the sequel manage to build on the cult film? Watch the video above for the answer.

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