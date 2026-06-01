Zendaya played the lead role in the HBO series. Image: dpa

The new season of the HBO series "Euphoria" ended on Sunday. If its creator has his way, the series will come to an end. It turned Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney into stars.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Hit series creator Sam Levinson declares "Euphoria" over. HBO confirms that the series will not be continued after the third season.

The series tells the story of the consequences of addiction, mental health problems and violence. Levinson sees this story as concluded with the current season.

"Euphoria" started in 2019 and made Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney, among others, internationally famous. Show more

According to its creator Sam Levinson, the third season of the HBO hit series "Euphoria" will probably be the last.

"In terms of the story we wanted to tell - a story about addiction and its consequences - this feels like the end for me," the 41-year-old told the New York Times. The US broadcaster also confirmed that the series will not be continued.

The story of "Euphoria" is "ultimately a tragic one - but it's also the truth", Levinson told the "New York Times". "If you experiment with drugs or take drugs today, it's very likely to kill you." Zendaya had previously hinted at the end of the series.

The first episodes aired in 2019

The last episode of the third season aired on Sunday. "Euphoria " - the adaptation of an Israeli miniseries of the same name - deals with the problems of high school students in the USA. It tackles topics such as friendship, sexuality, drugs, growing up, but also trauma and psychological and physical violence. The first episodes aired in 2019, followed by the second season in 2022.

The focus is on drug addict Rue (Zendaya), who returns to her everyday life after rehab, but is repeatedly caught up in her addiction, relapses and psychological problems. She befriends her classmate Jules (Hunter Schafer), who is trans and bisexual.

It also tells the story of characters like Nate (Jacob Elordi), a popular toxic male football player with anger and violence issues. He begins an affair with Cassie(Sydney Sweeney), who is looking for love and validation from men.

Seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream on blue Super Max.

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