Four influencers on a puzzle journey through Switzerland: in "Destination Escape Switzerland", our homeland becomes one big escape room. In seven episodes, the participants have to solve puzzles and search for clues.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Reality adventure in Switzerland: in the series "Destination Escape Switzerland", four German influencers solve puzzles and challenges that take them through eight regions of the country.

The series will be released on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube on November 20 and consists of seven episodes.

Starting in Basel, the participants travel by train, bus and boat, and at the end a great treasure beckons. Show more

Switzerland becomes one big escape room. Four participants from Germany set off on "Destination Escape Switzerland" to solve puzzles and follow clues in this country.

From November 20, reality TV fans will be able to see how former "Bachelor" Niko Griesert (34), adventurer Sabrina Camlott (31), social media star Lukas White (23) and content creator Annika Gerhard (26) fare. The seven episodes will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

In various challenges, the team has to master adventurous activities, solve tricky puzzles - and show a lot of courage. Their journey takes them by train, bus and boat through eight regions throughout Switzerland.

At the end, a "great treasure" awaits the team, as "Destination Escape" writes on its website. To make things a little more difficult and to increase the suspense of the show, Griesert, Camlott, White and Gerhard are repeatedly put to the test by the creators of the concept.

"You've never seen Switzerland like this before"

The starting point is Basel, from where the journey continues via Jura, Graubünden, Ticino, Lucerne, Bern, Fribourg to Les Diablerets. The series shows Switzerland at its most beautiful. Nico Griesert commented on Instagram before the show started: "You've never seen Switzerland like this before."

The "Destination Escape Switzerland" series takes participants through eight regions of Switzerland. destination-escape.com

Teamwork is the be-all and end-all, as the four-person team must work well together to successfully complete the game show. Viewers can expect a mixture of adventure, action, puzzles, road trip and travel documentary.

More videos from the department