"Dawson's Creek" actor James Van Der Beek is battling stage three colon cancer and is selling merchandise to help cover the high cost of treatment.

Hollywood star James Van Der Beek, known from "Dawson's Creek", recently announced that he is suffering from stage three colon cancer. To cope with the financial burden of treatment, the 47-year-old actor is now selling merchandise from his 1999 film "Varsity Blues".

In an Instagram post, Van Der Beek presents a jersey with the name of his film character Jonathan "Mox" Moxon.

He writes: "Merch drop! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues, there's a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey that I personally signed. Get yours now via the link in my bio or visit JVDB.Shop."

Van Der Beek emphasized that all net proceeds will benefit families facing the financial challenges of cancer, including his own, according to the New York Post.

In his Instagram stories, he added: "Order now and get a signed copy in time for Christmas. #CancerIsExpensive ❤️."

Van Der Beek "cautiously optimistic"

The movie "Varsity Blues" tells the story of a high school football team in a small town in Texas, in which Van Der Beek plays the role of backup quarterback. He was joined in the movie by Jon Voight, Paul Walker, Ali Larter, Amy Smart, Ron Lester and Scott Caan.

In early November, Van Der Beek spoke about his diagnosisin an interview with People magazine. He described the uncertainties that come with cancer and how difficult it is for someone who prefers clear answers to deal with this uncertainty.

The father of six was diagnosed after a change in his bowel habits and a subsequent colonoscopy. "I felt good when I woke up from the anesthesia because I finally had it behind me," he explained. "Then the gastroenterologist said - in his kindest way - that it was cancer. I think I was shocked."

Although Van Der Beek did not reveal what stage of recovery he is at, he was "very cautiously optimistic" about his battle with cancer. He decided to make his diagnosis public to raise awareness of the disease.

His wife Kimberly has supported him since his diagnosis. The couple, who have been married since 2010 and have six children, have lived in Texas since 2020.

