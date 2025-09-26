Singer and actress Selena Gomez is a public advocate for mental health. But her company is on the brink of collapse. Keystone

With Wondermind, Selena Gomez wanted to create a safe environment for mental health. But employees report unpaid wages and a broken relationship between the founders.

Selena Gomez founded the mental health start-up Wondermind in 2021 together with her mother Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson.

According to employees, Pierson's departure led to internal conflicts, a strained relationship between Gomez and Teefey and chaotic conditions within the company.

In the spring of 2025, Wondermind fell into a financial crisis with a lack of salary payments and mass redundancies.

It remains unclear whether the project can be continued. Show more

Sometimes Selena Gomez has no control over how she feels. Sometimes she can't sleep for days. Sometimes she can't get out of bed for weeks.

This is what the 33-year-old singer told the music magazine Rolling Stone in 2022. She made it public back in 2020 that she is bipolar. Since then, Gomez has been a strong public advocate for issues related to mental health.

In 2021, she founded Wondermind together with her mother Mandy Teefey and entrepreneur Daniella Pierson to create an "ecosystem for mental health".

A website provides information on mental illness, while podcasts and films raise awareness of the issue, according to the vision. Teefey and Pierson led the company as co-CEOs, Gomez had the diffuse role of "Chief Impact Officer".

Initially, Wondermind seemed to be on course for success: the start-up raised five million dollars in 2022, was valued at around 100 million and even made it onto the list of the fastest-growing private companies in the US magazine "Inc.".

However, according to company employees, Wondermind was primarily characterized by family problems between Teefey and Gomez.

According to the employees who spoke to New York Magazine, the difficulties began after co-founder Pierson left the company a year after it was founded - for reasons that were never explained.

Wondermind was then run by Selena Gomez's mother Teefey alone. However, Teefey was not very reliable, canceled meetings, came to work less frequently and was often unavailable.

Projects were repeatedly delayed. And when she was in the office, she reacted angrily when she found out that work had been pushed ahead in her absence. She had therefore sent angry emails and text messages.

Relationship between Gomez and Teefey strained

Teefey had also repeatedly spent the night in the office. She had ordered large quantities of fast food and luxury items and left a mess behind. At times, she had watched series for hours.

One employee told the magazine that he had observed Teefey snorting Ritalin in the office. At the same time, many of the employees described Gomez as uninterested in the company: she barely mentioned Wondermind in public appearances and on her social media channels.

According to the accounts, the relationship between Gomez and Teefey was tense, unpleasant and distant. Some employees even interpreted Wondermind as "a way for Gomez to keep Teefey out of her environment".

The financial difficulties soon began. In May 2025 , Forbes reported that Wondermind had not paid its 15 or so employees their April wages. Previously, Teefey had already taken out a loan on her house to enable the March wage payments to be made.

Gomez is also said to have paid individual wages out of his own pocket. Shortly after the article was published, Wondermind laid off around two thirds of its employees , according to Forbes. Only four people remained.

Gomez did not comment on the allegations

Gomez did not comment on the matter to New York Magazine. Teefey said that there were overnight stays in the office for practical reasons and that series were run in the background "for better focus".

She denied the accusation that she had snorted Ritalin in the office. She described the pay problems as "one of the worst experiences of my life", but emphasized that such crises are not unusual in start-ups. She did not comment on her relationship with Gomez.

It is unclear what will happen next. Officially, Mandy Teefey recently expressed optimism to "New York Magazine": an app is "ready to go" and should be launched in the fall as soon as new investor funds have been secured.

However, in view of the lost wages, numerous redundancies and unresolved funding issues, many former employees doubt that the plans will ever be implemented.

