Serious fraud? Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht in court - Gallery The actor Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was most recently seen in reality TV formats. (archive picture) Image: dpa Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was also temporarily held in the Munich-Stadelheim prison during his extradition to Austria. (archive picture) Image: dpa Serious fraud? Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht in court - Gallery The actor Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was most recently seen in reality TV formats. (archive picture) Image: dpa Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was also temporarily held in the Munich-Stadelheim prison during his extradition to Austria. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The actor allegedly failed to pay a hotel bill for years. A court in Austria decides whether it is fraud. Meanwhile, Ochsenknecht's reality TV career continues.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was arrested at Hamburg airport on suspicion of fraud and extradited to Austria.

The actor and reality TV performer must answer to the Innsbruck District Court for alleged serious fraud.

The charge relates to an unpaid hotel bill of 14,000 euros from 2021; his ex-partner Yeliz Koc is said to have paid the amount. Show more

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht must answer to the Innsbruck District Court for alleged serious fraud. The actor and reality TV performer is on trial in Austria for a hotel bill that went unpaid for years. According to his own statements, he wants to answer for this.

The trial begins at 9.30 am. A verdict is expected to be reached after just one hour.

The case history

The 33-year-old spent several days in a Tyrolean hotel at the end of 2021. According to the hotel operator, he was celebrating his birthday there. The four-star establishment in Kirchberg near the Bavarian border charged almost 14,000 euros for overnight stays, meals in the restaurant and transportation services.

Ochsenknecht did not pay the amount for years - even after he was ordered to pay by a civil court, according to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck. They were called in by the hotelier at the end of 2024 and finally issued a European arrest warrant.

Arrest and prison odyssey

The son of actor Uwe Ochsenknecht and his former wife Natascha was arrested at Hamburg airport at the end of June. Shortly afterwards, the hotel bill was settled - financed by Ochsenknecht's ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter.

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was extradited to Austria at the beginning of July. The transportation took him through several German prisons. In Innsbruck, Ochsenknecht was finally released on bail.

The indictment

From the point of view of the public prosecutor, this is a case of serious fraud, which can be punished with a fine or up to three years in prison. According to the judicial authorities, Ochsenknecht claimed benefits although he was unable or unwilling to pay for them.

The transfer of the outstanding amount does not change the suspicion, but could be considered mitigating in the event of a conviction.

What Ochsenknecht says about the case

"I have to take responsibility for my misconduct and bear the consequences," wrote the former child star ("Die Wilden Kerle") in an Instagram story. He would never have let it get this far if he had known "how far it had already come", he said, referring to the hotel bill.

TV presence despite the criminal proceedings

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht remained present on television despite his legal problems. Most recently, he appeared in the Sat.1 reality show "Villa der Versuchung". It was filmed before his arrest. The aim of the candidates was to do without luxury as much as possible.

New episodes of the series "Diese Ochsenknechts" will be broadcast on Sky and WOW in mid-September. According to Sky Germany, Jimi Blue's arrest and extradition to Austria will also feature in the series about the actor's family.