As reported by the Bild newspaper, Janson's wife Hella, to whom he had been married since 1982, informed his closest family members and friends. The actor's first wife, Monika Lundi (82), told Bild: "Poor darling. I've already lit a candle for him."
Several health setbacks
In the early summer of 2024, Horst Janson suffered a stroke, was in hospital for a long time and was transferred to rehab weeks later. His great love Hella was constantly by his side.
But that wasn't enough: in August, the actor fell down the stairs in his home. He was admitted to hospital again with a brain haemorrhage and a broken arm.
Finally, Janson was infected with a hospital germ and had to go to rehab again. The "Sesame Street" icon fought for his life, but now he is "at least redeemed", as his ex-wife Monika Lundi is quoted by "Bild".