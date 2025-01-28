He was known from "Sesame Street", among other things: actor Horst Janson has died. imago images/Eventpress/Herrmann

The past year was marked by several health setbacks for Horst Janson. Then he got better again, but now the "Sesame Street" icon has died at the age of 89.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Horst Janson, known from "Salto Mortale", "Der Bastian" and "Sesame Street", has died.

The TV star was 89 years old.

He had already struggled with several health setbacks in the past year. Show more

Many people know him from their childhood or youth: Horst Janson starred in many cult series, including "Salto Mortale", "Der Bastian" and "Sesame Street".

His typical role was the nice guy, with whom he played his way into the hearts of viewers. According to people who followed him, he was also like this in real life.

Now the German actor has died at the age of 89. This comes after he had to battle several serious health setbacks in the past year.

As reported by the Bild newspaper, Janson's wife Hella, to whom he had been married since 1982, informed his closest family members and friends. The actor's first wife, Monika Lundi (82), told Bild: "Poor darling. I've already lit a candle for him."

Several health setbacks

In the early summer of 2024, Horst Janson suffered a stroke, was in hospital for a long time and was transferred to rehab weeks later. His great love Hella was constantly by his side.

But that wasn't enough: in August, the actor fell down the stairs in his home. He was admitted to hospital again with a brain haemorrhage and a broken arm.

Finally, Janson was infected with a hospital germ and had to go to rehab again. The "Sesame Street" icon fought for his life, but now he is "at least redeemed", as his ex-wife Monika Lundi is quoted by "Bild".

