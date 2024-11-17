Horst Janson is breathing a sigh of relief: after fate struck several times in recent months, the "Sesame Street" actor is said to be feeling better again. Picture: imago images/Eventpress

In the summer, actor Horst Janson had to cancel his participation in the Bad Hersfeld Festival for health reasons. Since then, one stroke of fate has followed another in the 86-year-old's life.

Bruno Bötschi

The plan was for Horst Janson to take part in the festival in Bad Hersfeld last summer, where he was due to appear in the premiere of the play "Wie im Himmel" in June.

It began with a stroke in early summer. As a result, the 86-year-old, known from "Salto Mortale", "Der Bastian" and "Sesame Street", had to be taken to hospital by an emergency doctor. Weeks later, Janson is transferred to rehab.

When his wife Hella Ruthardt, to whom he has been married since 1982, thinks her husband has survived the worst, fate strikes again: the actor falls down the stairs at home.

Horst Janson suffers a brain hemorrhage

Horst Janson is subsequently admitted to hospital again with a brain haemorrhage and a broken arm. And there his run of bad luck continued:

Janson becomes infected with a hospital germ - actually an exclusion criterion for the subsequent planned rehab. While Horst Janson fights for his life in hospital, his wife watches over him day and night.

As "Bild" now reports, the management of the rehab facility decided to admit the actor despite his serious illness.

It is said that Horst Janson will continue to be cared for and supported in his recovery at the rehab center.

The actor is making great progress

And finally, some good news: those closest to the actor have recently reported that he is finally feeling better again.

Horst Janson is not out of the woods yet, but he is currently making great progress. And that is why his greatest wish, to finally go home again, could soon become reality.

