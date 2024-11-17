The plan was for Horst Janson to take part in the festival in Bad Hersfeld last summer, where he was due to appear in the premiere of the play "Wie im Himmel" in June.
But then fate struck - several times in a row.
It began with a stroke in early summer. As a result, the 86-year-old, known from "Salto Mortale", "Der Bastian" and "Sesame Street", had to be taken to hospital by an emergency doctor. Weeks later, Janson is transferred to rehab.
When his wife Hella Ruthardt, to whom he has been married since 1982, thinks her husband has survived the worst, fate strikes again: the actor falls down the stairs at home.
Horst Janson suffers a brain hemorrhage
Horst Janson is subsequently admitted to hospital again with a brain haemorrhage and a broken arm. And there his run of bad luck continued:
Janson becomes infected with a hospital germ - actually an exclusion criterion for the subsequent planned rehab. While Horst Janson fights for his life in hospital, his wife watches over him day and night.