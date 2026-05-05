Tamy Glauser, ex-model and President of the Zurich Fashion Week Association (r.), poses with a visitor on the opening day of Zurich Fashion Week 2026 in Zurich's Kongresshaus. (January 11, 2026) Image: Keystone/Claudio Thoma

Zurich Fashion Week is once again coming under fire: disappointed sponsors, outstanding fees for models and growing internal conflicts characterize the picture behind the scenes. The tense situation is further exacerbated by a ban on speaking.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich Fashion Week is making negative headlines.

According to a media report, there are unpaid bills and angry sponsors, among other things.

Service providers are said to have been squeezed on price and payments have been delayed.

According to the report, several sponsors no longer want to take part in Zurich Fashion Week next year. Show more

According to Blick, the Zurich Fashion Week in February was left with unpaid invoices and angry sponsors.

According to the newspaper, service providers are said to have been cut down on prices and payments were delayed.

The owner of a modeling agency only received the money for booked models these days. In addition, promised services for several sponsors were allegedly not fulfilled, as "Blick" wrote.

According to "Blick", around 800 guests were "mostly standing around haphazardly" at the event in the Kongresshaus. There were "no clear seats, no recognizable programme, hardly any orientation". Instead of glamor, "helplessness dominated".

Sponsors consider withdrawing

There was also a crisis behind the scenes: one model was not allowed to walk at short notice despite having a contract - allegedly for aesthetic reasons. The decision had caused internal resentment.

Incomplete "goodie bags" had caused additional trouble. One sponsor is now demanding his money back and lawyers have been called in, according to the report.

The newspaper quoted a source close to the Zurich Fashion Week association, who wished to remain anonymous, as saying: "I know of several sponsors who will no longer be taking part."

The president of the Zurich Fashion Week association, Tamy Glauser, did not comment on the criticism.

More videos from the department