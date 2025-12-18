The German filmmaker Rosa von Praunheim died on Wednesday night. The pioneer of the European gay rights movement was 83 years old. Image: Michael Kappeler/dpa

Filmmaker Rosa von Praunheim caused many a scandal, for example when he outed Hape Kerkeling. Now the pioneer of the gay movement has died. He hoped for something unusual in the afterlife.

He married his partner just a few days ago. Now Rosa von Praunheim, pioneer of the European gay rights movement, has died at the age of 83.

Shrill, quirky and ruthless: the German director was not a man of soft tones throughout his life.

"I already had some funny ideas about what should happen to me after death. I would prefer to be stuffed and embalmed," said Rosa von Praunheim six years ago in an interview with blue News. Show more

Anyone who met Rosa von Praunheim never forgot that. The filmmaker, an icon of the gay movement, could look you deep in the eye and ask questions without hesitation: Have you ever been to New York? Do you have a houseplant? What is the meaning of life?

I met him in his apartment in Berlin in 2019 for a "Bötschi asks" interview for blue News. An old building. High walls, colorful and cozy pieces of furniture, posters of his own films on the walls.

Rosa von Praunheim was inquisitive all his life. He was an artist, a filmmaker, but also always an activist. He was never a man of soft tones and an incredibly hard-working person. He made no less than 150 films and documentaries over the course of his life.

The director died on Wednesday night at the age of 83 - just a few days after marrying his partner of many years, Oliver Sechting. The artist died in Berlin "unexpectedly, but completely peacefully", according to those close to him.

"I am the most productive gay filmmaker on the planet"

Rosa von Praunheim made films for decades - he wrote film history with productions such as "Die Bettwurst" and "Nicht der Homosexuelle ist pervers, sondern die Situation, in der er lebt" from the 1970s.

"Hello freaks, film buffs and perverts," it says on his website, "I was one of the first in the world to make a political gay film after the Second World War and I humbly say that I am probably the most productive gay filmmaker on the planet."

Von Praunheim made the film "Rex Gildo - The Last Dance" three years ago and most recently released "Satanische Sau", a comedy in which flowers are stuck in men's bottoms in one scene.

Some people will also remember von Praunheim's glittering, fluffy and colorful costumes. Or his often belligerent appearances on TV talk shows in the 1990s.

On "Talk im Turm", for example, he said things years ago that sound obvious today: "Being homosexual is an equally equal form of sexuality."

Von Praunheim's controversial outing on TV

Rosa von Praunheim's most controversial action was the subject of particularly heated debate at the time. In 1991, he outed talk show host Alfred Biolek and comedian Hape Kerkeling on television.

On "Talk im Turm", the presenter wanted to know what had prompted him to accuse others of homosexuality? The filmmaker asked back what the word meant, it sounded so strange: "'Accuse' you of heterosexuality?"

Even then, it was clear that von Praunheim was adept at asking questions. In the program, he explained that he was concerned with responsibility.

Especially people who are present in the media have a responsibility to show that homosexuality is an equal way of life. "We have to be visible." Others criticized his action as offensive and misanthropic.

Fortune teller predicted date of death for October 2023

At 73, Rosa von Praunheim said in an interview: "I'm looking forward to my death, I'm more afraid of infirmity, illness and depression."

Two years later, he flirted with death. He said: "I would like to die." He continued: "No one wants to languish at the end of their life or even have to die in agony. At the same time, my will to survive is still very strong."

The filmmaker later claimed in an interview that a fortune teller had predicted his death date - for October 2023. He had also already designed a painting for the grave. "But I think the astrologer miscalculated by a year." It could happen any day, of course.

Is it a nice feeling that life could be over at any time? "It's a wonderful feeling. I think death is a wonderful thing. Sleeping forever. Peace and quiet. And you become intelligent water - in case you don't know that yet."

Are there naked men and naked animals where you go? "Yes, of course," said Rosa von Praunheim. "Sex after death - I believe in it very strongly."

Von Praunheim: "I would love to be stuffed"

Queerness, the church, depression, euthanasia and sex - there was hardly anything you couldn't talk about and discuss with Rosa von Praunheim.

During my visit to the filmmaker in Berlin six years ago, we also talked about dying and death. When I asked "Cremate or bury in a coffin?", von Praunheim replied:

"I've had some funny ideas about what should happen to me after death. I would prefer to be stuffed and embalmed. Then I could be exhibited in the Berlin Film Museum - with a television set in my stomach so that schoolchildren could watch my films."

Rosa von Praunheim (left) died just a few days after marrying his longtime partner Oliver Sechting. Picture: Jens Kalaene/dpa

What would you like your gravestone to say one day?

"I've written a lot of poems - one of them will be chosen."

Is there an afterlife?

"I'm an all-believer, so I think anything you can imagine is possible afterwards. But at the same time, I'm a very realistic person and think that nothing will come after that."

