Dag Johan Haugerud's almost two-hour film deals with the question of how sex, tenderness and romantic relationships can function independently of each other. Image: dpa

Director Dag Johan Haugerud dedicates three films to the themes of love and sexuality. One part of the trilogy even won the main prize at the Berlinale. Now the series is starting with "Oslo Stories: Love".

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you It is often said that eroticism has almost disappeared from mainstream cinema films.

The trilogy "Oslo Stories" by Norwegian director Dag Johan Haugerud marks a new start.

Sex has rarely been talked about as openly as in his three films, which are now being released in Swiss cinemas. Show more

Norwegian director Dag Johan Ha ugerud has dedicated himself to a great, timeless and complex theme: love.

The result is a trilogy entitled "Oslo Stories". The film "Love" was released in Swiss cinemas a few days ago.

The other two parts will be released in May. They are independent films, each with new characters and an independent story.

What is "Love" about?

"Love" revolves around the story of the doctor Marianne (Andrea Bræin Hovig) and the gay nurse Tor (Tayo Cittadella Jacobsen), who work together in an Oslo hospital.

Both are unattached people and meet by chance one evening on a night-time ferry.

Tor says that he often finds partners for conversations or spontaneous sex on the ferry via a dating app. Marianne, in turn, is inspired by this and considers whether this form of (casual) intimacy would also be an option for her.

Haugerud's almost two-hour film deals with the question of how sex, tenderness and romantic relationships can function independently of each other. In doing so, he questions social norms and conventions.

Who should see the movie?

The film, which screened in competition at last year's Venice Film Festival, should appeal to fans of arthouse and long dialogs. This is because "Love" thrives above all on its many intimate conversations, some of which are thought-provoking.

One example: when Tor talks to a man called Bjørn about sex on the ferry, he asks him: "And you're not interested in anything - neither sex nor a relationship?".

Bjørn replies: "As if they were opposites. Don't most people want both? Lots of sexual partners and someone who only loves you? Isn't that the dilemma?"

What's next in the trilogy?

"Love" will be followed on May 8 by the film "Oslo Stories: Dreams" from the trilogy. It won the main prize at this year's Berlinale, the Golden Bear.

The coming-of-age story tells of a young woman who falls in love with her teacher. However, 17-year-old Johanne's feelings are not reciprocated.

The film series concludes with "Oslo Stories: Sex" in Swiss cinemas from May 22.

More videos from the department