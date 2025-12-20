"Sisi" actress Dominique Devenport talks openly about the - often invisible - stresses and strains of her profession in a TV talk show. Her latest coup: a role in the Swiss movie RomCom "Love Roulette".

Vania Spescha

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Dominique Devenport talks about the challenges of acting on TV.

Shooting sex scenes on a film set is a funny thing, she says on "On the Rocks".

She is currently in front of the camera in the Swiss movie RomCom "Love Roulette". Show more

Dominique Devenport became a series star as Empress Sisi in the successful RTL series "Sisi".

In "Sisi", the Lucerne native embodies a modern, rebellious version of the Austrian Empress Elisabeth of Bavaria. The production was filmed in several European countries, including Latvia, Lithuania, Austria and Hungary.

Devenport's portfolio of roles is well filled: She has already starred in the Swiss production "Nebelgrind" (2012), and a year later she was seen in the film adaptation of "Night Train to Lisbon". Further roles followed, including in the TV series "Davos 1917".

Despite her career boost, you'll look in vain for her star posturing. In the "On the Rocks" talk, she prefers to speak honestly about the hardships of everyday acting: tight corsets, stubborn horses and intimate scenes that are anything but romantic.

"Dozens of people are watching"

For Devenport, the challenges of acting are not just physical. Intimate scenes in particular require a high degree of sensitivity:

"Sex scenes are always awkward. Dozens of people are watching, you're naked or almost naked - but in the end it's just a technical thing," she explains.

Luckily, with Jannik Schümann, her co-star in the series "Sisi" (RTL+), she had someone at her side "who already had experience with such scenes". That helped a lot.

"Love Roulette": Swiss German as a challenge

The Lucerne native can currently be seen in the Swiss relationship comedy "Love Roulette" in the cinema - a project close to her heart. The script immediately grabbed her:

"It's insanely difficult to write funny dialog in Swiss German. But this book struck a chord with my generation."

