Mickey Rourke flies out of Celebrity Big Brother container Mickey Rourke in the movie "The Place" 2023. Image: IMAGO/Landmark Media Rourke also starred in "Iron Man 2". Image: KEYSTONE At the film premiere of "The Expendables" with Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis (from left to right) in Los Angeles in 2010. Image: KEYSTONE Mickey Rourke flies out of Celebrity Big Brother container Mickey Rourke in the movie "The Place" 2023. Image: IMAGO/Landmark Media Rourke also starred in "Iron Man 2". Image: KEYSTONE At the film premiere of "The Expendables" with Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis (from left to right) in Los Angeles in 2010. Image: KEYSTONE

Following his exclusion from "Celebrity Big Brother", film star Mickey Rourke ("Iron Man 2") will not receive the full agreed fee. The broadcaster ITV is planning to reduce his payment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Mickey Rourke ("9 1/2 Weeks") has been evicted from "Celebrity Big Brother" for offensive and aggressive behavior and will therefore lose part of his fee.

His behavior towards housemates such as JoJo Siwa caused controversy, tears and tension in the house.

ITV confirmed that Rourke left the house voluntarily after discussions about inappropriate behavior, and many fans are now calling for the scenes to be broadcast. Show more

Mickey Rourke will not receive the full fee of 500,000 pounds (approx. 533,000 francs) following his expulsion from the reality show "Celebrity Big Brother", writes "The Sun".

Insiders report that ITV will cut his pay after he was removed from the house following a heated argument with US entrepreneur Chris Hughes.

Rourke joins a list of celebrities such as actress Roxanne Pallett and singer and film star Jeremy Jackson, whose high salaries were also cut after their ouster.

The insider explains: "When a celebrity is removed from the house, they don't get the full fee. It's very simple and it's discussed with them."

The 72-year-old actor was warned several times by the show's executives about his behavior, but this was not shown on TV. Shortly before his surprise exit, it was said that some had hoped he would leave the house at the first nomination, as it was difficult to protect him.

Rourke was unpredictable in the house

Rourke fell out of favor with his housemates when he made offensive remarks to US singer JoJo Siwa. The production management were concerned that Rourke could go too far as he was completely unpredictable in the house.

Broadcaster ITV issued a statement saying that Rourke had agreed to leave the house following a conversation with Big Brother about inappropriate language and unacceptable behavior. He is reported to have displayed "threatening and aggressive" behavior towards Chris Hughes during a task, but no physical altercation occurred.

The new season of Celebrity Big Brother has a host of stars in the house, including Trisha Goddard, Donna Preston, JoJo Siwa, Chris Hughes, Jack P. Shepherd, Patsy Palmer, Daley Thompson, Chesney Hawkes, Ella Rae Wise, Michael Fabricant, Angellica Bell and Danny Beard.

Rourke survived the first nomination, which saw former Tory MP Michael Fabricant leave the House. Fans are now demanding that ITV show why Rourke was kicked off the show.

An insider said: "It was clear Rourke wasn't going to stay long, but no one expected him to leave so quickly and under these circumstances. He's decided it's not for him and everyone is shocked."

Lots of tears and arguments over Rourke

Rourke's time on the show was marked by awkward moments and he was criticized by his housemates. On the third day, he asked JoJo Siwa if she liked girls or boys, to which she explained that she preferred girls and that her partner was non-binary. Rourke replied, "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay anymore."

After this comment, Rourke said, "I need a cigarette," and gestured toward JoJo, "I'm not talking to you." JoJo was seen crying while Chris Hughes comforted her. Rourke was overheard in the garden saying he would "vote the lesbian out quickly," which was labeled "homophobic" by housemates.

The actor later apologized to JoJo and explained that he didn't mean any harm. The housemates tried to explain the implications of his words, with Drag Race star Danny Beard offering him support.

But that wasn't the last controversy surrounding Rourke's behavior. On Friday night, Patsy Palmer burst into tears after Rourke complained about her food.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

More videos from the department