Nicole Kidman had to stop filming the movie "Babygirl" - because of the intensity of the sex scenes. But what is really behind the flood of orgasms? Sex therapist Amelie Boehm sorts it out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicole Kidman had to stop filming "Babygirl" because of the physical exertion of acted sex scenes.

Sexologist and psychologist Amelie Boehm says that Nicole Kidman is probably talking about fake orgasms on the movie set - and these are very physically demanding. Sexologist Amelie Boehm: "I think it's understandable that she [Nicole Kidman] needs a break from it from time to time."

In "Babygirl", Nicole Kidman plays Romy, a businesswoman who is prepared to put everything on the line for a passionate affair. The film opens in selected Swiss cinemas on January 30. Show more

Nicole Kidman had to stop filming "Babygirl" because of the sexual intensity, she had too many orgasms. What did you think when you read this news?

Amelie Boehm: Nicole Kidman is an actress in a feature film who worked with an intimacy coach for these scenes - so I firmly assume that they didn't have real sex in the movie, but filmed sex scenes. That's a big difference. Your original quote could also be understood against this background to mean that she's not talking about the sexual intensity of real orgasms, but of fake ones. I imagine that to be quite physically demanding. I can understand why she needs a break from time to time.

You often read in magazines that the opposite is true, that women don't orgasm or have difficulty doing so. What does it take to have several orgasms in a row like Nicole Kidman?

So, if you want to experience orgasms like Nicole Kidman on a movie set, then perhaps attending an acting course is a good idea. For real orgasms, it takes whatever a woman needs to build her arousal up to climax. In fact, it's not the case that women don't orgasm or orgasm badly. The vast majority of women climax wonderfully during masturbation. It's only during sexual intercourse that things often go wrong. However, this is not due to the woman's body, but to the way sex usually takes place in a couple's setting.

The Hollywood actress had to stop filming because it became too intense. Have you also been confronted with cases like this in your practice?

People who climax regularly are usually quite satisfied with their own sexuality. Women who find it difficult to experience orgasms during sex and are dissatisfied with this tend to come to my practice.

Nicole Kidman is 57 years old. What role does the menopause play in orgasms?

The strong hormonal changes very often change the sexuality experienced by women in this phase of life. For example, vaginal dryness can make sex painful. In terms of orgasm, women may take longer to become aroused or reach orgasm. All of this may or may not be the case. I like to advise women to take care of their sexual satisfaction if it decreases due to physical changes, for example. You can often do a lot more about it than you think.

Do you experience a sexual high during the menopause?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. There are women who experience a sexual high during this time because, for example, the loss of fertility and monthly menstruation promotes a feeling of freedom and relaxation. This supports sexual desire and can improve the ability to orgasm. Others lose their desire completely.

